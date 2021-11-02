Three Teachers Reportedly Punched by Castaic High Student

Multiple teachers were reportedly struck by a Castaic High Student on Tuesday, resulting in a response from law enforcement officials.

The call came in shortly before 3 p.m., and the condition of the teachers remains unknown as of the publication of this story.

“A student reportedly punched three teachers,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga confirmed that as of 3 p.m. no one had been detained in connection to the incident.

“A student was identified and sent home by school personnel,” said Arriaga at approximately 4 p.m. “No parties were desirous of prosecution; therefore, no report or arrest was made.”

“It will be maintained at a school level,” Arriaga added.

