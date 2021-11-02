Three Teachers Reportedly Punched by Castaic High Student

A total of six Santa Clarita Valley varsity football teams are heading to the playoffs this year, giving each a chance to win out their division and take home their respective section championship trophy.
College of the Canyons registration is underway now with about 50% of the more than 1,900 class sections available in-person during the Spring 2022 semester at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.
Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will spotlight artist Kevin Davidson in a Zoom oil palette knife demo on Jan. 17, 2022, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Davidson will demonstrate integrating a palette knife into an oil brush painting.
The Newhall School District governing board unanimously approved a 4% salary increase for Superintendent Jeff Pelzel after he obtained an “exemplary rating” while teachers begin negotiations with the district in hopes of a similar outcome.
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
Tis the season to celebrate, and I know I cannot wait to come together as a community, once again, to kick off the holiday season at Light Up Main Street! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m.
The hunt is on! Pieces of pottery will be hidden in random locations throughout Santa Clarita Valley by SCV Potters, a local group of potters, as part of the SCV Abandoned Art Project that happens twice a year
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 179, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
The California Department of Transportation, District 7 (Los Angeles, Ventura counties) is holding a career fair on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., in downtown Los Angeles to help people learn about the opportunities and benefits of working for the State of California.
