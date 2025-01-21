TMU Bucks Buccaneers in Arizona

Caden Starr tied a career high with eight three-pointers to lead The Master’s University men’s basketball team to a 90-54 win over the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Saturday, Jan. 18 in Chandler, Ariz.

Starr became the sixth player in Mustangs’ program history to reach the 200 mark in made three-pointers. He is now in sixth place all-time with 206 made threes, one behind Ryan Read’s 207 and 16 back of Ryan Zamroz in fourth.

The No. 7-ranked Mustangs (16-3, 4-1) hit 32 of 75 (43 percent) from the field, including 16 of 43 (37 percent) from long range. The team won the rebounding battle (49-39), with 15 off the offensive glass that lead to 22 second chance points.

The defense was spectacular, holding the Buccaneers to 19 of 61 (31 percent) from the field and only five three-pointers.

“We played a solid game on both sides of the ball,” said TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr. “When we shoot it that well, everything becomes easier.”

TMU led from the opening tip, grabbing a 52-26 lead at the half that increased to the 36-point win by the final buzzer. Nine players scored in the game with 12 pulling down at least one rebound.

Starr finished with a season-high 28 points, followed by Kaleb Lowery scoring 15 and Deaken Stangl netting 14. Lowery pulled down a game-high nine rebounds and added six assists.

The Master’s will be back home on Thursday, Jan. 23 when the team hosts the Warriors from Life Pacific. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

