TMU drops GSAC opener to Hope International

The Master’s University men’s basketball team lost its conference opener on the road to Hope International 82-64 Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4.

The No. 9-ranked Mustangs (12-3, 0-1 GSAC) struggled from the field, shooting just 20 of 62 (32 percent) and eight of 38 (21 percent) from behind the three-point arc.

By contrast, the Royals hit 27 of 49 (55 percent), with eight of 16 going in from long range.

“Very disappointing,” said TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr. “Give Hope credit for competing at a high level. But we did not show championship-level effort. Not good enough to beat one of the best teams in the conference.”

The game started well for TMU as Kendall Moore hit three three-pointers in the opening 2:39 to help the Mustangs jump out to a 16-5 lead. But the Royals went on an 11-0 run to tie it at 16-16 before finishing out the half on a 22-15 advantage to go to the locker room up 38-31.

The Royals opened the second half on a 14 to five run to go up 52-36 with 11:49 to play. That lead increased to 17 with 6:34 to go and stayed at that range for the rest of the game before the 18-point final.

Jaren Nafarrete scored all 16 of his points in the second half on five of 11 shooting, that included a pair of threes and four for four from the free throw line. Moore finished with 15, while Quincy Phillips added 11.

Kaleb Lowery topped the team with eight rebounds.

The Master’s will have the conference home opener on Wednesday, Jan. 8 when it hosts No. 4 Arizona Christian, a team that started the season ranked No. 1 on the NAIA’s Preseason Top 25 Poll. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

