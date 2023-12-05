TMU Scholarships

TMU Launches Scholarship Serving Students in SoCal Region

Uploaded: , Monday, Dec 4, 2023

By The Master's University

By Josephine Lee

The Master’s University has launched a new church and ministry scholarship for prospective students attending churches in the Southern California region (defined with Fresno County as the northern extremity).

The SoCal Church Scholarship provides a one-time $1,000 scholarship to any undergraduate students entering their first year at TMU. It also waives the $40 application fee for qualifying applicants to the University. In addition to the regular admissions process – which includes a testimony of faith, affirmation of the doctrinal statement, transcripts and other items – the only other qualifying criteria for the scholarship is attendance or membership at a church in the specified area.

The scholarship is intended to reach out to prospective students in churches not already partnered with the University. Dariu Dumitru, vice president of enrollment and marketing at TMU, said, “We really want to help students in the area go to a university like TMU that will help them deepen their walk with Christ.

“This is our backyard. We care about believers, we care about the church, we care about Christ’s kingdom. And we want to serve our immediate neighbors in Southern California as well as we can.”

Qualifying students should input the code ‘SoCalChurchScholarship’ while filling out their applications to receive the scholarship and waived application fee.

TMU also offers several other church and ministry scholarships, including The Master’s Global Scholarship, which provides funding for students affiliated with TMUS, and the Pastor and Missionary Dependent Scholarship, which supports children of those in full-time ministry. Students receiving sponsorship from a church or ministry may also be eligible for the TMU Ministry Matching Grant. Read about all of TMU’s church and ministry scholarships [here].

Josephine Lee is a senior double-majoring in communication and interdisciplinary studies.

