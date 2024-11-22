header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 21
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
TMU Men’s Basketball Knocks off No. 2, Starr Sees 300th Win
| Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
TMU starr 300

Christmas came early for The Master’s University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Starr. Two gifts inside of one game as No. 10 TMU defeated No. 2 College of Idaho 71-67 in The MacArthur Center to give Starr his 300th career head coaching victory.

Starr earned 104 wins in five years as the head coach at San Diego Christian College, and has added another 196 in the eight-plus years at the helm of the Mustangs.

“I’m blessed to do what I do,” said Starr after the game. “And the support of people back when I first started coaching. I got hired by David Jeremiah as a 30 year old, someone who believed in me, who supported me and supported out program at San Diego Christian. And then here, John MacArthur bringing me in here and believing in me and supporting me and understanding what was required to be successful. And then guys like Paul Berry, who was involved at both institutions, is really the main reason I came to the U.S. in the first place back in the day as a player in 1992. And then a whole collection of assistant coaches, players, a lot of All-Americans. It’s all part of it. And my job is I get the blessing of trying to bring it all together. It’s fun, it’s rewarding and it’s bigger than just wins. It’s a whole list of memories that you create as you see young men grow in their spiritual walk and the lessons you learn through hoops. And then culminating tonight with a massive win against a team that you have the utmost respect for.”

College of Idaho, ranked No. 2 on the NAIA Top 25 poll this week, won the national championship two season ago after going 36-1 on the season. Last year the Yotes went 32-4 and were defeated in the semifinals of the national tournament by Langston. They came to the MacArthur Center 2-0 on the young season.

“I have the utmost respect for Colby (Blaine, head coach at College of Idaho) and his program,” Starr said. “He’s done better than everybody. That’s a fact. He’s won [86 percent] of his games since he started coaching. And even his willingness to come down and play us in our gym and to take on that challenge is a class act in and of itself. And they’re just really, really good. So [the 300th win] is very satisfying because of that. But I think we’re pretty good too. I think we are a really good defensive team this year and we’re playing with a lot of passion. It’s a huge win, but it’s just a step for us. You can enjoy the moment, but then we’ve got to get ready for the next game, no matter who we’re playing, because we’ve put ourselves into a position to be relevant. Now we want to stay there.”

Both teams showed elite defenses, with the Yotes holding the Mustangs to under 39% from the field and only 9 of 33 (27%) from 3-point range. But The Master’s also held College of Idaho, a team that averaged 93.5 points per game so far this season, to just 67 points and under 35% from the field.

The first half was a game of runs as both teams showed flashes offensively but were then shut down by the other team’s defense. TMU jumped out to a 16-11 lead, only to see the Yotes go on a 16-2 run to go up 27-18. The Mustangs then countered with a 13-3 run to go up 31-30 in the final minute of the first half before settling for a 32-31 College of Idaho halftime lead.

The second half saw COI grab a 6-point lead at 39-33or , but that’s when The Master’s offense awoke and roared. TMU went on a 20-4 run in just over four minutes of action to go up by 10 at 53-43. The Yotes got to within five with 7:38 to play, only to see the Mustangs pull away again. Free throws down the stretch eventually drew College of Idaho to the 4-point difference before the clock struck 0:00.

Quincy Phillips led TMU with 21 points that included a career-high four 3-pointers. Kaleb Lowery scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds before fouling out, with Jazen Guillory netting 11 points and Kendall Moore 10.

For more information visit TMU Sports.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

TMU Men’s Basketball Knocks off No. 2, Starr Sees 300th Win

TMU Men’s Basketball Knocks off No. 2, Starr Sees 300th Win
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
Christmas came early for The Master's University Men's Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Starr.
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins GSAC Championship

TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins GSAC Championship
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
For the first time since 2018, The Master's University's women's volleyball team has won the GSAC Championship Tournament, this time defeating the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks 21-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 Saturday Nov. 16 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

COC Women’s Soccer Takes Unbeaten Streak into Playoffs

COC Women’s Soccer Takes Unbeaten Streak into Playoffs
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer pushed its unbeaten streak to seven games with a 2-1 road victory over Antelope Valley College on Nov. 12, and followed that with a 3-0 win over LA Valley College on Nov. 15. That has the Lady Cougars riding an eight-game unbeaten streak as the team prepares for Round 1 of the 3C2A SoCal Regional playoffs.
FULL STORY...

Rodriguez’ Kick Lifts No. 12 Canyons past No. 14 Bakersfield 27-24

Rodriguez’ Kick Lifts No. 12 Canyons past No. 14 Bakersfield 27-24
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
Freshman kicker Luis Rodriguez drilled a 21-yard field goal as time expired, lifting No. 12 Canyons to a 27-24 comeback victory over No. 14 Bakersfield College at Cougar Stadium on Saturday Nov. 9.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Head to Championship in Women’s Volleyball

Lady Mustangs Head to Championship in Women’s Volleyball
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
In a tense three sets that found The Master's University's women's volleyball team having to come from behind, the No. 1-seeded Lady Mustangs defeated the No. 4-seed Embry-Riddle Eagles 25-22, 26-24, 25-17 to win the semifinals of the GSAC Women's Volleyball Championship Tournament Tuesday night, Nov. 12 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 14-15: Santa Clarita Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
Santa Clarita Ballet's 30th anniversary production of "The Nutcracker" will perform, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 14-15: Santa Clarita Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
COC Winter 2025 Registration Underway
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter 2025 session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
COC Winter 2025 Registration Underway
TMU Men’s Basketball Knocks off No. 2, Starr Sees 300th Win
Christmas came early for The Master's University Men's Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Starr.
TMU Men’s Basketball Knocks off No. 2, Starr Sees 300th Win
Dec. 13-15: ‘Holiday Hijinx’ Presented by Theatre in a Week, Off Book Theatre
Theatre in a Week and Off Book Theatre is back with its holiday one act comedy "Holiday Hijinx" Friday, Dec. 13- Sunday, Dec. 15 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Dec. 13-15: ‘Holiday Hijinx’ Presented by Theatre in a Week, Off Book Theatre
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents Silver Bell Jubilee
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale presents its Silver Bell Jubilee concert Sunday, Dec. 8, 4 p.m. at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents Silver Bell Jubilee
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Holiday Cheer on the Tracks
The holiday season is just around the corner and it’s one of the most magical times of the year.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Holiday Cheer on the Tracks
Dec. 7: The 29th Annual Winter Magic Lighted Boat Parade
Celebrate this special time of year with the 29th annual Winter Magic Lighted Boat Parade and holiday event Saturday, Dec. 7 at Castaic Lake, Lower Lagoon.
Dec. 7: The 29th Annual Winter Magic Lighted Boat Parade
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
Hope for the Holidays with Boys & Girls Club of SCV
You can make a difference in a child or teen’s life this holiday season through the Boys and Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley. You can volunteer at a club holiday event, host a toy drive, sponsor a club family or make a donation.
Hope for the Holidays with Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Kalli Arte Collective to be CSUN’s First Orndorff Artist-in-Residence
Art, in whatever the medium, can communicate so much. It can inspire imagination, exude peace and calm, or tell the world the stories of a community and a culture or connect on an extremely personal level.
Kalli Arte Collective to be CSUN’s First Orndorff Artist-in-Residence
Nov. 23: New Honorees Inducted into Walk of Western Stars
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees to the Walk of Western Stars.
Nov. 23: New Honorees Inducted into Walk of Western Stars
Barger on Protections for Youth in Juvenile Halls
Supervisor Kathryn Barger commented on Attorney General Rob Bonta’s announcement that he is pursuing additional monitoring and strengthened protections for youth in Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls.
Barger on Protections for Youth in Juvenile Halls
CSUN Students ExamNASA Data on Climate Change
Every day for decades, NASA satellites have been collecting data about oceans and continents around the world.
CSUN Students ExamNASA Data on Climate Change
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday Classics
Kick off your holidays with a night to remember with the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra.
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday Classics
CSUN Music Therapy Program Produces Successful Music Therapists for 40 Years
Music possesses power. It brings people together, stirs emotions and has ability to heal in the form of music therapy. 
CSUN Music Therapy Program Produces Successful Music Therapists for 40 Years
SCV Water Works on Permanent Water Supply for LARC Ranch, Lily of the Valley
SCV Water recently reached several important milestones to bring the Agency one step closer to constructing a permanent water supply for Los Angeles Residential Community and Lily of the Valley Mobile Village.
SCV Water Works on Permanent Water Supply for LARC Ranch, Lily of the Valley
Update: LOCATED LASD Seeks Public Help to Find At-Risk Missing Newhall Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit is advising At-Risk Missing Person, Susan Lynn Emrick, has been located.
Update: LOCATED LASD Seeks Public Help to Find At-Risk Missing Newhall Woman
Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Spread Holiday Cheer: Support SCV Teens with Child & Family Center
The holiday season is a time for joy, generosity and community spirit. This year, the Child & Family Center invites you to join its heartwarming effort to bring extra cheer to Santa Clarita Valley teens in need.
Spread Holiday Cheer: Support SCV Teens with Child & Family Center
Dec. 8: Presentation on Early Hollywood, Rancho Camulos Connection
The non-profit Rancho Camulos Museum and National Historic Landmark will host a fundraising event, "Early Hollywood and its Camulos Connection" featuring Marc Wanamaker on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.
Dec. 8: Presentation on Early Hollywood, Rancho Camulos Connection
Hart District Sarah Gilberts Named 2024 California Social Worker of the Year
William S. Hart Union High School District Social Worker Sarah Gilberts was named California’s 2024 State Social Worker of the Year at an awards ceremony on Nov. 8, part of the 2024 National Association of Social Workers-CA Annual Conference.
Hart District Sarah Gilberts Named 2024 California Social Worker of the Year
SCV Water Celebrates PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility with Ribbon Cutting
SCV Water recently marked the completion of its third PFAS treatment facility, which serves its Santa Clara and Honby wells and is located north of Soledad Canyon Road on Furnivall Avenue, with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
SCV Water Celebrates PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility with Ribbon Cutting
Nov. 18-22: Crash Responder Safety Week
Caltrans, the California Highway Patrol, the Office of Traffic Safety and the Department of Motor Vehicles have joined together as part of Crash Responder Safety Week Nov. 18-22 to remind drivers to move over when safe to do so and slow down near traffic incidents and work zones to prevent serious injuries and deaths on California’s roadways.
Nov. 18-22: Crash Responder Safety Week
MHF Seeks Donations for Holiday Gift Baskets
Every holiday season the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer assemblies gift baskets for families battling pediatric cancer.
MHF Seeks Donations for Holiday Gift Baskets
SCVNews.com