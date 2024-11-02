TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball Outplay the Spartans

The Master’s University men’s basketball team continued their dominating start to the season with a 90-78 road win over Missouri Baptist University at Abe Lemon Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Master’s was in control the entire of the game as they scored in the first 18 seconds and never tied or lost their lead for the rest of the game. Their largest lead was a 20-point difference that came from a layup made by senior Kaleb Lowery more than five minutes left in the game.

The Mustangs defense only allowed 5 of 17 (29%) 3-pointers Missouri Baptist shot, but 23 of 43 (53.5%) overall from the field. The Spartans did make 27 of 36 (75%) free throws, but that was not enough to overtake TMU.

The Mustangs also offensively outplayed the Spartans, making 9 of 22 (41%) 3-pointers they attempted and 37 of 64 (58%) shots they had from the field.

Lowery led the Mustangs with a 27-point performance, making 12 of 16 field shots and a 3-pointer while also leading the team with seven rebounds.

Seniors Kendall Moore and Deaken Stangl led the team with five assists each, with Moore having 14 points and making all three free throws he had.

