TMU Pole Vaulters Take on National Pole Vault Summit

By Andrew Cross

Pole vaulters from The Master’s University track and field team participated in the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno Jan. 11-13.

Mustangs Keaden Knight and Blake Spomer competed on day two, with Spomer tying his collegiate best of 14’1″ and attempting his personal best. TMU assistant coach Micaiah Scott described it as “very promising and exciting going into the season” that Spomer has reached these heights this early in the year.

“They’re all such hard workers and have been really focused this year, and this meet was an example of that,” Scott said. “It was mostly a learning opportunity as opposed to competition for us… but hopes are to see records broken, qualifications made, and personal bests this year from this group.”

The National Pole Vault Summit is a prestigious clinic consisting of two days of various seminars with several professionals and a competition the following day. Some panelists included 7x US Champion Sandi Morris, 2x World Champion Katie Moon, and 9x US Champion Sam Kendricks. TMU’s own Caleb Pouliot, a two-time NAIA champion in the pole vault, also participated as a panelist. The Mustangs also watched the elite athletes compete, in which multiple male vaulters cleared 19 feet, and Katie Moon set the world lead for the women of 14′ 10″.

The Mustangs will open their season at the Outdoor Indoor Distances Invitational at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps College in Claremont on Jan. 27.

