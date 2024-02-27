TMU Releases 2024 Spring Magazine

The Master’s University released its spring 2024 magazine on Tuesday. In addition to the latest news from across campus, here’s a look at this issue’s feature stories:

The Hotchkiss Legacy

In 1947, Herbert and Marjorie Hotchkiss uprooted their lives in Philadelphia to move to the West Coast, where they were used by the Lord to help preserve Los Angeles Baptist Theological Seminary. The name attached to TMU’s oldest dorm is only one small marker of the enduring legacy left by the Hotchkisses’ sacrifice and faithful service.

A Fantastic 50th

The campus has changed a lot since 1974. But as members of that year’s graduating class returned to Newhall recently for their 50-year reunion, they connected over what hasn’t changed: their college memories, the mission of their alma mater, and the Lord’s faithfulness.

Classical Education Crosses the Atlantic

At TMU, Dr. Grant Horner has established a program to train students in the art of classical education. Now, he’s partnering with an organization to help bring classical education methods to hundreds of thousands of students in schools across Africa.

