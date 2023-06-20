TMU Track Programs Finish in Top 5 in Nation

The US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has ranked The Master’s University track programs in the top five nationally for their accomplishments in the 2022/2023 seasons.

The men’s team finished No. 3 in the 2023 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Jack Hazen Men’s Program of the Year final standings, with the women’s team finishing No. 5 in the Fred Beile Women’s Program of the Year table.

“Although our athletes performed incredibly well this past year, and 2023 has been written into the record book more than any other year, what delights me the most is that our team has a love for one another as the Lord spoke of in John 13:35, and how they use their success,” said Head Coach Zach Schroeder. “What we desire to accomplish as a program extends far beyond athletic achievements. The value we find in being ranked so high nationally is not the ranking, but what we aim to use the ranking to accomplish.

The team won four individual NAIA national championships, with 32 All-American titles and another 52 All-GSAC across the three seasons of cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor. In addition, a total of 171 personal records were set among the men and 154 on the women’s team.

For more information visit TMU Sports.

