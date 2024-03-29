header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 29
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
TMU Track Teams Earn 12 New NAIA Qualifying Marks
| Friday, Mar 29, 2024
TMU Track and field

The Master’s Univeristy track and field teams achieved 12 new NAIA national qualifying marks and two school records in two separate meets, the UCLA Bob Larsen Distance Carnival and the Westmont Collegiate Invitational.

At UCLA, the distance events were the focus, with the women’s 1500m yielding four NAIA standards from Hannah Fredericks (4:28), Suzie Johnson (4:32), Ellen Palmgren (4:39) and Rebekah Niednagel (4:39). These four also returned the next morning to set an NAIA A standard with a run of 9:10.

Alyssa Lovett set her first NAIA qualifying mark with a 37:04 10000m.

On the men’s side, the 10,000m was the highlight, with Brint Laubach (30:20), Hunter Romine (30:59), and Connor Ybarra (31:14) all hitting NAIA qualifying standards. Timothy Anderson (33:01) lowered his personal best by more than 50 seconds. Romine closed his last 400m in 67 seconds, which was one of the fastest finishing kicks of the whole field. Zach Garey led the Mustang men in the 1500m with an effort of 3:54 in a highly competitive field.

At the Westmont Collegiate Invitational the Mustangs kept their foot on the pedal. Caleb Pouliot, a 2-time national champion in the pole vault, secured his spot to nationals with a jump of 5.00m to win the competition despite returning from injury.

Allie Methum, in a solo effort, achieved the A standard with her 28:51 5000m racewalk. Methum has now qualified for her second NAIA national meet after being the first TMU racewalker to qualify for indoor nationals. Katie Boggess set the school record in the discus with a throw of 30.66m.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Hart District Celebrates Academic Excellence with CIF Award Wins

Hart District Celebrates Academic Excellence with CIF Award Wins
Friday, Mar 29, 2024
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced outstanding academic achievements by district student-athletes with 10 awards presented in the 36th Annual California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section – FORD Academic Awards Program.
FULL STORY...

TMU Track Teams Earn 12 New NAIA Qualifying Marks

TMU Track Teams Earn 12 New NAIA Qualifying Marks
Friday, Mar 29, 2024
The Master's Univeristy track and field teams achieved 12 new NAIA national qualifying marks and two school records in two separate meets, the UCLA Bob Larsen Distance Carnival and the Westmont Collegiate Invitational.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Win Again, Keep Conference Streak

Cougars Win Again, Keep Conference Streak
Thursday, Mar 28, 2024
College of the Canyons mens golf got back on track during its return to conference play on Monday, carding a five-man score of 370 to top the eight-team field at Brookside Golf Course and maintain its unblemished conference mark.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Closes Out Ventura 7-2 in Final Home Match

Canyons Closes Out Ventura 7-2 in Final Home Match
Tuesday, Mar 26, 2024
College of the Canyons women's tennis played to a convincing 7-2 conference win over Ventura College on Moica to strengthen its potential playoff resume.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Mens Vollyball Sweep Royals On the Road

Mustangs Mens Vollyball Sweep Royals On the Road
Monday, Mar 25, 2024
The Master's University men's volleyball team took to the road and came away with a 3-set victory, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22, over the Hope International Royals in Fullerton.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 10: WiSH Education Foundation Financial Aid Webinar
The WiSH Education Foundation will present a webinar focusing on scholarships and financial aid on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m. The deadline to register for this webinar is Monday, April 8 at 5 p.m.
April 10: WiSH Education Foundation Financial Aid Webinar
April 2: World Autism Day Informational Webinar
In honor of World Autiam Day on Tuesday, April 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Aging and Disabilities will host an informational webinar for those eager to gain a deeper understanding of autism and its complexities.
April 2: World Autism Day Informational Webinar
Hart District Celebrates Academic Excellence with CIF Award Wins
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced outstanding academic achievements by district student-athletes with 10 awards presented in the 36th Annual California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section – FORD Academic Awards Program.
Hart District Celebrates Academic Excellence with CIF Award Wins
Kathryn Barger | In Recognition of Cesar Chavez Day
we reflect on his legacy and the values he modeled. He is an American hero that stood tall and was the first to fight for labor and civil rights of farm workers.
Kathryn Barger | In Recognition of Cesar Chavez Day
TMU Track Teams Earn 12 New NAIA Qualifying Marks
The Master's Univeristy track and field teams achieved 12 new NAIA national qualifying marks and two school records in two separate meets, the UCLA Bob Larsen Distance Carnival and the Westmont Collegiate Invitational.
TMU Track Teams Earn 12 New NAIA Qualifying Marks
COC Announces Express Admission Days in April
College of Canyons will host a series of Express Admission Days in April to provide new students with step-by-step guidance through the admissions process.
COC Announces Express Admission Days in April
April 19: Floral Workshop with Florist Paige Stone
If you're looking for a fun weekday activity to kickoff spring join florist Paige Stone who will lead a workshop in spring floral arrangements on Tuesday, April 19. There will be two sessions at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
April 19: Floral Workshop with Florist Paige Stone
June 28: SCV Chamber 2024 Business Expo at Hyatt
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the much-anticipated 2024 Business Expo, designed to spotlight and celebrate the diverse and vibrant business community of the SCV will return on June 28, 4-8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
June 28: SCV Chamber 2024 Business Expo at Hyatt
April 26: SCV Education Foundation Hosts 40th Annual Teacher Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2023/2024 Teachers of the Year on Friday, April 26.
April 26: SCV Education Foundation Hosts 40th Annual Teacher Tribute
‘Liquid Botanicals’ Art Exhibit at the Canyon Theatre Guild
Qiana Tarlow, a member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, will be showcasing "Liquid Botanicals," her watercolor art at the Vernon Gallery inside the Canyon Theatre Guild. The show will run through April 28.
‘Liquid Botanicals’ Art Exhibit at the Canyon Theatre Guild
Bill Miranda | Splash into Spring Fun at the Aquatic Center!
As a family-focused community, fun and unique events for our residents are what we do best. Whether it’s thousands of people at our Concerts in the Park series or hiking with friends out in our open spaces, engaging events that include everyone is what sets us apart from other communities. Speaking of which, get ready for an egg-citing event this spring at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente!
Bill Miranda | Splash into Spring Fun at the Aquatic Center!
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
April 16: County Bicycle Master Plan Virtual Community Meeting
Los Angeles County Public Works is updating the Los Angeles County Bicycle Master Plan.
April 16: County Bicycle Master Plan Virtual Community Meeting
Cougars Win Again, Keep Conference Streak
College of the Canyons mens golf got back on track during its return to conference play on Monday, carding a five-man score of 370 to top the eight-team field at Brookside Golf Course and maintain its unblemished conference mark.
Cougars Win Again, Keep Conference Streak
County Treasurer Reminds Property Owners of April 10 Due Date
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2023-24 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes  delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service postmarked on or before Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
County Treasurer Reminds Property Owners of April 10 Due Date
April 16: FYI Seeks Volunteers To Pair With Local Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system.
April 16: FYI Seeks Volunteers To Pair With Local Foster Youth
Public Health Unveils the 2023 L.A. County Health Survey Findings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today unveiled the latest L.A. County Health Survey, which gathers vital data on health behaviors, conditions, neighborhood settings, and the needs of L.A .County residents, informing future public health policies and programs.
Public Health Unveils the 2023 L.A. County Health Survey Findings
March 30: Eggstravaganza Now Being Held Indoors at Canyon Country Community Center
Due to the projected rain forecast, Eggstravaganza will now be held indoors at the Canyon Country Community Center beginning promptly at 10 a.m. on March 30.
March 30: Eggstravaganza Now Being Held Indoors at Canyon Country Community Center
California Announces $25 Million in Awards for Youth Mental Health
To support the mental health of California's young people, the California Department of Public Health awarded $25 million to 28 tribal and community-based organizations across the state.
California Announces $25 Million in Awards for Youth Mental Health
April 16: COC to Host Michele Jenkins Team Room Dedication Ceremony
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department will host a dedication ceremony to unveil the Michele Jenkins Softball Team Room in honor of the longtime board member and ardent softball program supporter’s nearly 40 years of service to the district.
April 16: COC to Host Michele Jenkins Team Room Dedication Ceremony
PFLAG SCV Announces Stabile PFLAG Scholarship
PFLAG Santa Clarita has announced the establishment of the Peggy and Jeff Stabile PFLAG SCV Scholarship. The scholarship will provide financial assistance to LGBTQIA+ students pursuing higher education and committed to advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights and promoting diversity and inclusion.
PFLAG SCV Announces Stabile PFLAG Scholarship
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
California Launches New Youth Suicide Prevention Campaign
The California Department of Public Health launched the “Never a Bother” campaign, a youth suicide prevention public awareness and outreach campaign for youth, young adults, and their parents, caregivers, and allies.
California Launches New Youth Suicide Prevention Campaign
April 20: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Cabaret, Cabernet Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites the community to "Let the Sunshine In," a delightful evening of food, wine and song at the annual Cabaret & Cabernet fundraising benefit.
April 20: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Cabaret, Cabernet Fundraiser
SCVNews.com