TMU Track Teams Earn 12 New NAIA Qualifying Marks

The Master’s Univeristy track and field teams achieved 12 new NAIA national qualifying marks and two school records in two separate meets, the UCLA Bob Larsen Distance Carnival and the Westmont Collegiate Invitational.

At UCLA, the distance events were the focus, with the women’s 1500m yielding four NAIA standards from Hannah Fredericks (4:28), Suzie Johnson (4:32), Ellen Palmgren (4:39) and Rebekah Niednagel (4:39). These four also returned the next morning to set an NAIA A standard with a run of 9:10.

Alyssa Lovett set her first NAIA qualifying mark with a 37:04 10000m.

On the men’s side, the 10,000m was the highlight, with Brint Laubach (30:20), Hunter Romine (30:59), and Connor Ybarra (31:14) all hitting NAIA qualifying standards. Timothy Anderson (33:01) lowered his personal best by more than 50 seconds. Romine closed his last 400m in 67 seconds, which was one of the fastest finishing kicks of the whole field. Zach Garey led the Mustang men in the 1500m with an effort of 3:54 in a highly competitive field.

At the Westmont Collegiate Invitational the Mustangs kept their foot on the pedal. Caleb Pouliot, a 2-time national champion in the pole vault, secured his spot to nationals with a jump of 5.00m to win the competition despite returning from injury.

Allie Methum, in a solo effort, achieved the A standard with her 28:51 5000m racewalk. Methum has now qualified for her second NAIA national meet after being the first TMU racewalker to qualify for indoor nationals. Katie Boggess set the school record in the discus with a throw of 30.66m.

