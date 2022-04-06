Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New Cases in SCV, No New Deaths in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 additional deaths and 708 new positive cases in Los Angeles County with 22 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Note that 122 additional cases have been added to the cumulative total of positive cases in L.A. County due to a backlog of cases from the surge.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,722, county case totals to 2,837,430 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,411 since March of 2020.

Today’s positivity rate is 0.8%

There are 297 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 11,718,000 individuals, with 22% of people testing positive.

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

Most Vulnerable Residents Encouraged to Take Safety Measures

With widespread circulation of the BA.2 subvariant, residents most vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19, including those who are not vaccinated, immunocompromised, have underlying health conditions, or have a lot of exposures to others at work or in the community, should take measures to reduce their risk.

Steps to reduce risk include getting fully vaccinated or boosted if eligible, wearing a medical mask or respirator such as an N95 or KN95 when in indoor public settings and getting tested before and after gatherings. Residents who have traveled or are traveling for Spring Break or are preparing for spring observances of Ramadan, Easter and Passover should also take these measures to protect themselves and their families.

Currently, there about 2.6 million booster-dose eligible residents not benefiting from the extra protection of a booster dose and 1.7 million eligible residents still needing to get their first vaccination.

The vaccines remain highly effective at slowing COVID-19 spread and preventing severe illness. For the week ending March 18, county residents who were unvaccinated were two times more likely to be infected when compared to individuals who were fully vaccinated and boosted.

The vaccines also continue to provide very strong protection against hospitalization and death. For the week ending March 18, unvaccinated people were three times more likely to be hospitalized compared to fully vaccinated residents and six times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated and boosted. And the likelihood of dying was also significantly higher, 11 times higher, for unvaccinated residents compared to residents who were fully vaccinated.

To help close the gaps in vaccination coverage, Public Health is increasing access to the vaccines through mobile vaccination clinics. This week, Public Health is hosting nearly 700 mobile vaccine clinics, many of which are located across under-resourced communities with residents at elevated risk.

Additionally, Public Health is expanding vaccination services to homebound residents, a critical service to assist the County’s most vulnerable residents who are unable to travel to a clinic or pharmacy.

For assistance obtaining homebound services, residents or their caregivers can call the Public Health Vaccine Call Center at (833) 540-0473 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. seven days a week to schedule an appointment and for more information on COVID-19 vaccines. Residents can also visit the “How to Get Vaccinated.”

“We continue to send wishes for peace and healing to everyone mourning the loss of a loved one from COVID,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “With the more infectious BA.2 circulating and more holiday gatherings in the coming weeks, the millions of residents at elevated risk, including children under the age of five who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, should take steps to protect themselves and their families. Getting vaccinated or boosted, wearing a mask and getting tested before and after gatherings can help keep transmission as low as possible, which is key to protecting our healthcare system and our vulnerable residents.”

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case,

Student Dashboard



Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley, leaving the total in the SCV since the onset of the pandemic at 462.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 377

Castaic: 28

Acton: 17

Stevenson Ranch: 15

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Agua Dulce: 6

Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 72,321 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 53,802

Castaic: 7,108

Stevenson Ranch: 4,028

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,592

Acton: 1,513

Val Verde: 833

Agua Dulce: 779

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 672

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 310

Elizabeth Lake: 205

Bouquet Canyon: 149

Lake Hughes: 147

Saugus/Canyon Country: 89

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87

Sand Canyon: 48

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 34

Placerita Canyon: 15

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Tuesday



Statewide COVID-19 Data

As of April 4, 2022 the California Department of Public Health will only provide COVID updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Vaccinations

– 73,068,231 total vaccines administered.

– 83.9% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 45,966 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 8,503,930 confirmed cases to date.

– Tusday’s average case count is 2,078 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 4.2 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (March 7 2022 – March 13, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 1.5% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 1,154 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 211 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 8.0 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (March 7 2022 – March 13, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 88,355 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 37 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 11.0 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (Feb. 28, 2022 – March 6, 2022).

Health Care Workers

Note: As of March 31, local health departments have reported 153,962 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 576 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of March 20 to March 26, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.7 day. During this same time period, 93% of patients received test results in one day and 98% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of April 4, there have been 922 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

