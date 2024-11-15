U.S. News Ranks Hart Junior Highs in Top 14%

William S. Hart Union High School District junior high schools (Arroyo Seco, La Mesa, Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte and Sierra Vista) have been ranked in the top 14% of middle schools in the State of California by U.S. News & World Report.

The publication’s new Best Middle Schools rankings, released Thursday, Nov.14, compared the Hart District’s junior high schools against 7,166 public middle schools in California. Schools were evaluated based on their performance on state standardized tests in reading/language arts and mathematics. To ensure a fair assessment, U.S. News considered both the raw test scores and the school’s socioeconomic context. This approach rewards schools that consistently achieve high performance for all students.

“We are excited to see that our junior high schools were highly commended in U.S. News & World Report’s new Best Middle School rankings. This recognition reinforces the hard work and dedication of our teachers and staff who strive to provide an exceptional education for all students and prepare them for future success in high school and beyond,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra.

Ranking percentage of Hart District junior high schools are:

Rancho Pico Junior High School (top 2%)

Rio Norte Junior High School (top 5%)

Arroyo Seco Junior High School (top 8%)

Placerita Junior High School (top 8%)

Sierra Vista Junior High School (top 12%)

La Mesa Junior High School (top 14%)

Learning Post Academy’s junior high school program was also recognized, ranking in the top 7% in the state.

