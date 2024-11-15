header image

November 15
S.C.V. History
November 15
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
U.S. News Ranks Hart Junior Highs in Top 14%
Friday, Nov 15, 2024

William S. Hart Union High School District junior high schools (Arroyo Seco, La Mesa, Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte and Sierra Vista) have been ranked in the top 14% of middle schools in the State of California by U.S. News & World Report.

The publication’s new Best Middle Schools rankings, released Thursday, Nov.14, compared the Hart District’s junior high schools against 7,166 public middle schools in California. Schools were evaluated based on their performance on state standardized tests in reading/language arts and mathematics. To ensure a fair assessment, U.S. News considered both the raw test scores and the school’s socioeconomic context. This approach rewards schools that consistently achieve high performance for all students.

“We are excited to see that our junior high schools were highly commended in U.S. News & World Report’s new Best Middle School rankings. This recognition reinforces the hard work and dedication of our teachers and staff who strive to provide an exceptional education for all students and prepare them for future success in high school and beyond,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra.

Ranking percentage of Hart District junior high schools are:

Rancho Pico Junior High School (top 2%)

Rio Norte Junior High School (top 5%)

Arroyo Seco Junior High School (top 8%)

Placerita Junior High School (top 8%)

Sierra Vista Junior High School (top 12%)

La Mesa Junior High School (top 14%)

Learning Post Academy’s junior high school program was also recognized, ranking in the top 7% in the state.
Nov. 14: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board

Nov. 14: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14 at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Avenue in Valencia. A closed session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 6 p.m., where there will be a report of closed session action.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 7-8: Hart Show Choir Presents ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

Dec. 7-8: Hart Show Choir Presents ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
Join Hart show Choir performers on an interactive journey through a holiday classic with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 2-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Hart High School cafeteria, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 6: Regular Meeting of the Hart Board of Trustees

Nov. 6: Regular Meeting of the Hart Board of Trustees
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 7: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting

Nov. 7: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Saugus Union School District Office.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com