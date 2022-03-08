Unincorporated L.A. County Minimum Wage Increases to $15.96 on July 1

The minimum wage for workers in unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County will be $15.96 per hour beginning July 1, 2022, the county’s Chief Executive Office announced on Monday. The new 6.4 percent rate increase was determined based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. This is the first increase calculated by the office following the automatic scheduled increases established upon the passage of the Minimum Wage Ordinance in 2016.

Under the county’s Minimum Wage Ordinance, employers and workers have complied with the annual increases to make the region a competitive ecosystem that supports fair work, pay and prosperity. Some important aspects of the wage ordinance:

This ordinance applies to employees who perform at least two hours of work in a week within unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.

Employers are required to post an updated bulletin of the new wage rate in a conspicuous place in addition to the original legally required workplace posting.

Employer retaliation is illegal.

Employees are afforded the protections of the county’s Minimum Wage Ordinance regardless of their immigration or work status.

“A healthy local economy means support for both labor and industry. This wage adjustment is in line with the spirit of the ordinance to ensure that wages keep pace with inflation and support a stable workforce,” said Rafael Carbajal, director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, which enforces the county’s minimum wage. “We will ensure that workers in unincorporated L.A. County are protected and aware of the updated minimum wage, and we will work with our sister departments to support employers that may need assistance with information, compliance, and access to resources.”

More information regarding the Minimum Wage Ordinance, including the required postings for businesses, can be found at Minimum Wage Info or by calling (800) 593-8222.

The county of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has served L.A. County since 1976. Serving consumers, businesses and communities through education, advocacy and complaint resolution. The department works to educate consumers and small business owners about their rights and responsibilities, mediate disputes and investigate consumer fraud complaints. The department enforces the minimum wage and rent stabilization ordinances in unincorporated L.A. County. For more information, visit Consumer and Business Affairs.

