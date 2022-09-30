United States Junior Chamber Honors Local Operations Manager

Chelsea A. Kay, 37, an insurance operations manager living in Saugus, was honored by JCI USA (United States Junior Chamber) as a member of the 2022 class Ten Outstanding Young Americans. Along with the other members of the 2022 TOYA class, Kay received the award at the 84th annual black-tie awards ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, as part of the JCI USA Annual Meeting at the Founders Inn and Spa in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
The Ten Outstanding Young Americans program (TOYA) is one of the oldest and most prestigious recognition programs in America. Annually since 1938, JCI USA has sought out young men and women (under the age of 40) who best exemplify the finest attributes of America’s youthful achievers. Previous honorees include Bill Clinton (1979), John F Kennedy (1946), Dick Cheney (1976), Kurt Warner (2010), Wayne Newton (1977), Gayle Sayers (1969), Elvis Presley (1970), Michele Tafoya (2001), and Ruth Riley (2014).
When Kay moved to the beautiful Santa Clarita Valley in 2012, she was fortunate enough to have been offered a full-time position as an agent with a local insurance agency. This has provided her with more opportunities to serve others in ways she could not have imagined, such as picking up an elderly client after an auto accident so his groceries would not spoil or bringing flowers to a newly widowed spouse.
Kay takes great pride in her work strategies and personal service to help build her business while helping clients protect all they have worked so hard for. She and her partner also started their own business by acquiring rental properties and providing housing for military personnel, which she manages.
Kay struggled with drugs and alcohol for 7.5 years which lead her down many challenging roads, including an abusive relationship, having her child taken away, and seeking help with her sobriety.
“My sobriety date is Jan. 11, 2011 and that is the most important date of my life,” Kay said. “It is the date where I re-established my purpose. It is the date that I was able to use my past to help others get through their present. I sponsor women who have the same story as me… they made bad choices and now they want a new and better way of life.”
Apart from home and work, Kay has many other opportunities to serve others. As a woman in recovery from addiction, she attends and leads regular support meetings and speaks at conferences, conventions, and on panels, as well as sponsors several individuals dedicated to their own sobriety. She has the same dedication to all her friends who she has helped when they needed it most. She is always amazed at how even small actions can make a big difference.
In the midst of a busy and demanding life, Kay has added extensive world travel to share with her kids the beauty of the world and show them what it has to offer while allowing them to experience other cultures and traditions firsthand, and has added to her own experiences with an avid love of live theater, art, and music. Kay has recently expanded her own boundaries further by returning to school and will graduate with honors next spring with a bachelor’s degree in business. She believes that enriching her own life is the best example she can provide for her kids.
Kay has a very full yet amazing life that manifests in helping others. She is not defined by her past, nor is her future limited by what she has achieved so far. Helping others will always be a part of her journey, and she looks forward to seeing where her path will take her.
The JCI USA 2022 Ten Outstanding Young Americans are:
– Chelsea A. Kay, 37, Insurance Operations Manager, Canyon Country, California
– Ty Johnson, 24, NFL Runningback, Cumberland, Maryland
– Jennifer A. Lawlor, 32, Academic Researcher, Lawrence, Kansas
– Marcus Ardel Taulauniu Mariota, 29, NFL Quarterback, Atlanta, Georgia
– Olia Morales, Military Officer, United States Air Force, San Antonio, Texas
– Rachael A. Wruble, OD, 38, Optometrist, CFO, Belmont, North Carolina
– Kenzi Pewitt, 32, United States Air Force, Nashville, Tennessee
About JCI USA
JCI USA was founded in 1920 as the original member of the Junior Chamber Movement. Our mission is to develop opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. Since that time millions of men and women have joined our ranks and have gone on to become successful in business, community, and many other walks of life. JCI USA currently operates in nearly 500 communities with more than 12,500 members. JCI USA is part of Junior Chamber International (JCI), which consists of close to 200,000 members in nearly 120 countries worldwide. To learn more about JCI USA, visit www.jciusa.org.
Do you want to create a post on Facebook and Instagram at the same time? Learn to schedule posts, respond to comments and inbox messages from one place by attending this free Small Business Development Center webinar, "Manage Your Social Media Platform, Meta Business Suite."
On Saturday, November 12, 2022, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions will host a Veteran Career Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Curtiss-Wright facility.
A strong first half turned into a great start of the second half, but it ended going against Master's men's soccer team as they lost the Golden State Athletic Conference opener to Arizona Christian 3-1 Thursday in Glendale, Ariz.
Motoko Shimoji earned medalist honors for the third straight week and Carla Menendez placed runner-up to help lead the College of the Canyons Golf Team to a 15-stroke victory over Bakersfield College at the Western State Conference event hosted by Moorpark College at Los Robles Greens on Sept. 26.
Motoko Shimoji earned medalist honors for the third straight week and Carla Menendez placed runner-up to help lead the College of the Canyons Golf Team to a 15-stroke victory over Bakersfield College at the Western State Conference event hosted by Moorpark College at Los Robles Greens on Sept. 26.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind residents within unincorporated county areas and participating contracted cities that the pet license amnesty period is almost over.
We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Brianna Botello (women's volleyball) and Sam Regez (men's cross coutry) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 19-24.
Are you hiring? Looking for a new career? The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Center has partnered with College of the Canyons, the city of Santa Clarita and America's Job Centers of California to host a valley-wide job fair at the Canyon Country Community Center Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a virtual webinar on Sept. 28 to update local educational agencies, including district and charter school administrators and classroom educators, on over $3.6 billion in block grants and other resources to promote financial education in California high schools.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger honored the Republic of Artsakh’s Foreign Minister, David Babayan, by presenting a scroll at the Board of Supervisors' meeting to commemorate the alliance and solidarity between Los Angeles County and Artsakh.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has taken immediate action to temporarily close Pico Canyon Park, in Stevenson Ranch, until further notice after an aggressive mountain lion was seen in the area.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.