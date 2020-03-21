UPS: No More Physical Signature Necessary

Uploaded: , Saturday, Mar 21, 2020

By SCVNews.com

United Parcel Servce (UPS), March 21, 2020: We’d like to reassure you that UPS operations and The UPS Store locations have been designated by the Governors’ offices in all 50 states as critical infrastructure, and we continue to pick up and deliver, even in restricted areas.

In these unpredictable times, you still have control of your package deliveries. With UPS My Choice, you can tell your UPS Driver where to leave your deliveries, redirect your deliveries to another address, and receive notifications on when to expect your deliveries from UPS.

If you have a delivery location preference already set for somewhere other than your home, you can update it at any time by logging in to your UPS My Choice account using this link.

UPS is also taking steps to minimize exposure to our customers by adjusting how we handle signature required packages. Now, your UPS Driver will confirm the recipient has taken possession of these packages without asking anyone to sign manually.

More helpful links:

Track your package

Locate a UPS pick up or drop off location (Updated in real-time to reflect active and available locations)

Find out how UPS is responding to the coronavirus

Our team members continue to be dedicated to serving you during these challenging times. We hope you and your loved ones stay safe and healthy.

 

