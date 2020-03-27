[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

March 27
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
US Now the World Leader in COVID-19 Cases
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
world leader - usa -- march 26, 2020

The United States has surpassed China and Italy to become the world leader in COVID-19 cases with the highest number, according to health data released Thursday, and also recorded its highest single-day death toll since the novel coronavirus emerged.

More than 82,000 people in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 1,100 people have died after contracting the novel virus, according to Johns Hopkins University’s data tracker and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In China, at least 81,700 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. In Italy, more than 80,500 have contracted the virus and 8,200 have died – an astonishing 10% death rate.

Worldwide more than 526,000 people have contracted the virus and nearly 24,000 people have died amid what the World Health Organization has categorized as a global pandemic.

Health officials in the U.S. reported more than 200 deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest single-day figure the nation has recorded.

In an attempt to provide relief to struggling Americans and to soothe economic instability, the Senate approved a $2 trillion relief package for workers, businesses and health care systems. The House intends to vote on bill Friday and President Donald Trump said he will sign it soon after.

The package includes billions of dollars in loans for small businesses, unemployment benefits and one-time payments of $1,200 to single American adults earning less than $75,000, $2,400 for married couples earning up to $150,000 and payments of $500 per child.

Relief from lawmakers comes as 3.2 million Americans filed unemployment claims after the virus outbreak pushed states and municipalities to shut down nonessential businesses, close schools and curb outdoor activity.

The record number of claims is nearly five times the previous benchmark set during the 1982 recession.

A national survey of Americans found that 88% believe the Covid-19 outbreak is a major threat to the economy while 66% said the pandemic threatens the collective health of the nation, according to Pew Research Center data released Thursday.

In California, where nearly 4,000 people have tested positive for the novel virus, Governor Gavin Newsom announced banks and credit unions have agreed to a 90-day mortgage payment grace period for struggling homeowners.

“Millions of California families will be able to take a sigh of relief,” Newsom said in a statement Wednesday. “These new financial protections will provide relief to California families and serve as a model for the rest of the nation.”

The agreement also includes a 60-day moratorium on foreclosure sales or evictions in the Golden State.

U.S. Navy hospital ships will also provide critical support to hospitals in California and New York that lack the intensive care beds officials expect will be needed as the outbreak worsens.

In Los Angeles County – where the 1,000-bed U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy will arrive Friday – public health officials announced 421 new coronavirus cases, a large surge that brings the county’s total to 1,216.

LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told reporters Thursday nine additional deaths from COVID-19 raise the county’s total to 21.

The county’s 21 deaths does not include a 17-year-old from Lancaster who was reported this week to have died from the coronavirus but later removed from the county’s tally after health officials said an investigation by the CDC is pending.

— By Martin Macias Jr., CNS
L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
SCV Water Worker Tests Positive After Entering 67 Apartments
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
SCV Water has begun informing residents of a town home complex located in Santa Clarita that an employee of WaterWise, a contractor for the water agency’s water efficiency program, has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is an inspector who entered 67 apartments on March 12.
County Health Officer Sets New Rules for COVID-19 Exposure, Diagnoses
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued two new orders for self-isolation and self-quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure and diagnoses.
Santa Clarita Transit Reduces Bus Service, Enhances Cleaning
To balance the reduced need for public transit with the necessary service for passengers traveling to essential employment, Santa Clarita Transit is reducing the number of trips operating outside Santa Clarita as of Monday, March 30.
SCV Water Worker Tests Positive After Entering 67 Apartments
SCV Water has begun informing residents of a town home complex located in Santa Clarita that an employee of WaterWise, a contractor for the water agency’s water efficiency program, has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is an inspector who entered 67 apartments on March 12.
County Health Officer Sets New Rules for COVID-19 Exposure, Diagnoses
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued two new orders for self-isolation and self-quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure and diagnoses.
Objection Shut Down as House Passes $2 Trillion Virus Bill
The House of Representatives passed a $2 trillion legislative response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak Friday, sending to President Donald Trump’s desk a measure giving checks to most Americans as well as hundreds of billions of dollars to small businesses and large companies.
Dry Winter Plunges Much of California Into Drought
It's been a dry winter: Much of California remains in abnormally dry conditions and several regions in the northern half of the state are experiencing drought, according to a Thursday report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Pew Survey: Fears Over COVID-19 Escalating Quickly in US
Most Americans now consider the coronavirus a major threat to the collective health of the U.S. as an even larger majority sees the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic as threatening to the economy, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.
US Now the World Leader in COVID-19 Cases
The United States has surpassed China and Italy to become the world leader in COVID-19 cases with the highest number, according to health data released Thursday, and also recorded its highest single-day death toll since the novel coronavirus emerged.
Today in SCV History (March 27)
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
You Think You’re Old School? | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
When I read of someone 30 years younger than me telling about how long they’ve been going to the Saugus Café, I realize I’ve been eating at that café since I was a little over a year old. I celebrated my 70th birthday in January.
Dow Has First 3-Day Winning Streak Since February
MANHATTAN (CN) — Unfazed by historic unemployment numbers, Wall Street built on its rally for the third straight day.
L.A. County-Funded Biotech Plans 10,000 Daily Drive-Thru Tests
As the COVID-19 death toll tops 1,000 in the United States and 21,000 globally, Los Angeles County is poised as a potential leader investing in solutions to the pandemic.
California Thursday: State Reports 3,006 cases, 65 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 3,006 confirmed cases.
County Encourages Community to Donate; Remember Elderly, Most Vulnerable
As Los Angeles County residents experience disruptions in their daily routines, it is important to remember that certain populations such as our elderly, unhoused, undocumented, and those with underlying health conditions are disproportionately affected and more likely to face extreme hardship related to COVID-19
L.A. County Thursday: Cases Jump 52% Overnight to 1216; 22 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed nine new deaths and 421 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 22 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 16 in the city, 3 in Stevenson Ranch, 2 in Castaic and 1 in the unincorporated portion of Canyon Country.
County Orders Utilities to Stop Routine Work that Interrupts Vital Services
The county has issued a stop work order for all utility work, including work by Southern California Edison, that would cause or require the utility provider to interrupt electrical, natural gas, water, sewer, cable or other utility services to any residence.
Supes Look to Remove Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response Efforts
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva from heading the county’s emergency response efforts.
Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund
Southern California Gas Company, a long-time member of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, and current member of the Board of Directors, is pleased to share the Sempra Energy Foundation COVID-19 NonProfit Hardship Fund.
Record 3.2 Million Americans File Unemployment Claims
(CN) – A record 3.2 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week – nearly five times the previous benchmark set during the 1982 recession – as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S. and global economies.
REAL ID Deadline Extended 1 Year
Chad Wolf, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), released the following statement regarding the extension of REAL ID Enforcement Deadline:
Kaiser Canyon Country, Santa Clarita Temporarily Close
Kaiser Permanente announced Wednesday that it has temporarily closed select medical offices in Santa Clarita due to the coronavirus.
CSUN Professor Creates Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Maps
Hoping to get a better grasp on how COVID-19 is impacting people at the local level, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves has created interactive maps that track the virus’ progress county by county on the national level, and neighborhood by neighborhood in Los Angeles County.
1st Amendment Advocates Working to Keep Media in California Courts
(CN) — As California courts shut their doors to the public, First Amendment advocates and press groups are asking the state’s chief justice to ensure that the media can still cover court hearings, which are ongoing, and review new court records, which continue to be filed.
Thousands of Canyon Country Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage was reported in the Canyon Country area Thursday morning, affecting thousands of residents at home and in nearby shopping centers.
