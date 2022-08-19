Valencia Based H2scan Adds Senior Executives

Valencia based H2scan, a world leader in providing sensors for hydrogen economy applications with electric utilities, energy and industrial markets, announced it has hired Jordan Ferguson to direct the company’s expansion in Europe as the company broadens its focus into the growing hydrogen economy and Jeff Donato who will lead the expansion of H2scan’s impact in the power industry for hydrogen safety and reliability.
In his role as European Director, Jordan Ferguson reports to H2scan CEO David Meyers and supervises the company’s strategic business development in the hydrogen economy that is rapidly expanding across Europe.
A recent report from Norwegian low emissions energy leader Statkraft predicts that green hydrogen will provide up to 20% of power for Europe in 2050; growing from current demand of 30 terawatt hours ,TWh, to 1000 TWh in that time.
In his role as Director of Safety and Power Storage Systems, Donato will take a global approach to expanding H2scan’s reach within the power industry; as battery storage becomes an important part of the growth of green distributed energy resources, wind and solar, as the industry worldwide moves to decarbonize the energy supply.
H2scan sees significant opportunities for its new Gen-5 hydrogen sensor technology and has recently closed a $70 million investment to help fund the company’s expansion as it pursues hydrogen economy opportunities.
“As the hydrogen economy unfolds, we see great opportunities opening up for our sensing technology and two of the largest are in Europe and in the battery safety market,” said Meyers. “I look forward to working with both Jordan and Jeff to positively impact the future of hydrogen safety and reliability globally.”
Ferguson has recently served in commercial director roles at United Kingdom business consulting firms Imperium Experts and Bio Technical Limited, driving business growth and helping to introduce new products, services and business processes. His work with Bio Technical was focused on carbon capture technologies, biowaste recycling, and biogas.
In addition to Imperium and Bio Technical, Ferguson has worked in management for other firms including Hutcheon Mearns, Valor Energy Groups, TDC Parsons Peebles and Sulzer. This work has included involvement in the energy and industrial parts sectors. His training and education are in engineering and energy management.
“I look forward to helping H2scan expand in the European market,” said Ferguson. “The 10 plus year maintenance-free nature and proven technology of the Gen 5 sensors meets our industrial users’ needs for quality and cost-effective operations.”
Donato brings executive-level and director-level experience from his time at EnviroGuard. At the company, he worked to help provide safety solutions in the battery spill containment and environmental health and safety training sectors. He also serves as a committee chair with the IEEE Power & Energy Society. He received his degree in marketing from Franklin University.
“H2scan’s unique technology puts it at a significant advantage in the safe hydrogen sphere,” said Donato. “I’m eager to pursue new applications for these sensors and monitors.”
H2scan, founded in 2002 and based in Valencia, California, provides highly accurate and reliable hydrogen leak detection and process gas monitoring solutions for hydrogen economy markets. H2scan enables monitoring and control functions for a wide range of applications, including transformers, electrolyzers, fuel cells, natural gas blending and energy metering. H2scan supplies top companies in the utility, manufacturing, and energy sectors with the means to meet key safety, regulatory and process control requirements.
