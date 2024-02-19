Valencia Teen Announces Book Signing for Kids Sci-Fi Series

Valencia teen, Alessandro Concas, continues to prove that you are never too young to make a difference and inspire others. The 14-year-old junior high student is excited to announce a revised version of his epic sci-fi adventure series for kids, “Life of the Time Cat: Rise of Catastrophyre.”

In honor of the revised version, Concas will hold a book signing Sunday, March 24, at 5 p.m., at Havana Savannah Coffeeshop, 24050 Copper Hill Drive in Valencia.

A true adventure for imaginative minds of all ages, this new and improved version follows Time Cat’s epic battle with the evil Catastrophyre. With the fate of the universe hanging in the balance, Time Cat endures interstellar travel, thrilling cosmic duels and meets larger-than-life characters. However, it’s the book’s message of courage, friendship and good versus evil that resonate with children and adults alike.

Click [here] for book trailer.

From reciting the alphabet backwards at age 2, to learning piano at age 5 and writing his first book at age 8, Concas’ creativity and entrepreneurial spirit continue impacting lives around the world. He hopes to continue building his career as an author and businessman, and dreams of one day holding a degree from Harvard University.

For more information, visit AlessandroConcas.com.

