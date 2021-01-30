Valencia, West Ranch Students to be Featured at Sister Cities’ California Youth Leadership Summit

Isabela Sandoval from Valencia High School and Grace Sun from West Ranch High School will join panelists at the California Youth Leadership Summit on Saturday, Feb. 6 to discuss topics of importance to youth and their future.
The California Youth Leadership Summit is a free online event led by youth and young professionals for youth and young professionals in California and countries where California’s 356 sister cities around the world are located.
The theme of the event, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6 at 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PST is “Peace, Kindness, and Cooperation.”
Topics include Climate Change and Sustainability, World Peace and Cooperation, Racial Equality and Gender Equity, and Coping with the Pandemic.
Sandoval will be part of the panel on Coping with the Pandemic, while Sun will be on the Climate Change and Sustainability panel.
The Youth Leadership Summit is hosted by Sister Cities International Southern California Chapter and organized by Sister Cities International Southern and Northern California Chapters.
“Santa Clarita Sister Cities is so proud of Isabela and Grace who were selected by SoCal Sister Cities to be part of the panels. We are happy to be involved with this unique opportunity and invite our local students and young professionals to participate,” said Dr. Claudia Acosta, Board President of Santa Clarita Sister Cities.
Sister Cities International was founded in 1956 by President Dwight Eisenhower to bring about peace throughout the world through citizen diplomacy.
Today, this network unites tens of thousands of citizen diplomats and volunteers in 500-member communities with over 1,800 sister city partnerships in 138 countries on six continents.
California has more sister city organizations than any other state in the United States; 82 California cities have 356 partnerships with cities in over 50 countries.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities is an active member of Sister Cities International. The City of Santa Clarita has two sister cities — Tena, Ecuador and Sariaya, Philippines — and international collaborations in Nicaragua, India and Japan.
