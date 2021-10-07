VIA Hosting Virtual Panel Discussion About Current Supply Chain Chaos

The supply chain to the United States and around the world is in critical condition. From manufacturing to manpower to logistics, the system can’t keep up with demand. Our ports have become bottlenecks. In California, dozens of cargo ships drift offshore, carrying thousands of cargo containers as they await their turn to unload at the Port of Los Angeles.

As a crush of businesses attempts to restock pandemic-depleted inventories, business owners (and customers) are feeling the effects. Now what?

Join VIA on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., as it hosts a virtual panel discussion about the steps and measures some businesses have taken to help alleviate their supply chain problems. Walk away with tested ideas that could help your company mitigate these issues through education and training.

Jane Tierney, Founder, purple link

Jane Tierney founded purple link in 2015, recognizing there’s a better way to obtain value and achieve results from and through the supply chain. Clients discover innovative ways to identify waste and risk from dollars leaking through the supply chain, draining the bottom line. Tierney earned a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Missouri, and an MBA from San Diego State University. Passionate about Lean & Six Sigma, she is also a certified green belt. She holds Certified Professional Supply Manager (CPSM) and Certified Professional in Supplier Diversity (CPSD) credentials through the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). In addition to running her business, she teaches Operations and Supply Chain Management courses at both California State University – Northridge and California State – Long Beach where she serves on the advisory board for the CSULB Operations & Supply Chain Management program. In 2020 she co-founded the So-Cal SCRM Council for local executives focused on Supply Chain Risk Management which hosts an Annual Supply Chain Risk Symposium. A speaker / author, she offers bi-monthly Dynamic Dialog webinars and conducts workshops on a variety of topics. Her first book is due out in 2022.

Ellen Kane, Ellen Kane & Associates and VP of Education, Association for Supply Chain Management

Ellen Kane, CPIM, has over 20 years of experience in designing and implementing manufacturing and distribution systems (both computer and manual) to solve “real world” problems. She has held data processing and line management positions in several manufacturing companies as well as founding her own consulting business. Prior to forming Ellen Kane & Associates, Ellen was directly responsible for software development, enhancements, and total company implementations in both manufacturing and software development companies. She held positions including Vice President of Planning, Director of Data Processing, and Project Manager. In her consulting practice, she has helped numerous manufacturing companies select, implement and get fully trained on their business software (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems. Kane is certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) by the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) and is past president of the San Fernando Valley chapter of ASCM (formerly APICS). She currently holds the position of VP of Education for local ASCM chapter. She has been a guest speaker at local chapter meetings and is a recognized APICS instructor. She received her BA degree in mathematics from UCLA.

John Milburn, Executive Director, Employee Training Institute, College of the Canyons

John Milburn is the Executive Director of the Employee Training Institute at College of the Canyons. He has nearly two decades of experience as a training and organization development specialist. He also has a wide-ranging background in economic and workforce improvement having helped hundreds of organizations and thousands of employees through training, consulting and facilitation services. As Executive Director of ETI, Milburn develops and delivers training programs targeted to assist local employers respond to changing markets, technology and the skill development needs of their employees. Milburn holds a Psychology M.A. degree in Organization Development and a B.S. degree in Business Administration.

VIA Members: $20.00

Non-Members: $25.00

To register, click [here].

Note: Refunds cannot be made for cancellations less than 48 hours in advance.

