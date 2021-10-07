header image

1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
VIA Hosting Virtual Panel Discussion About Current Supply Chain Chaos
| Thursday, Oct 7, 2021
Supply Chain

The supply chain to the United States and around the world is in critical condition. From manufacturing to manpower to logistics, the system can’t keep up with demand. Our ports have become bottlenecks. In California, dozens of cargo ships drift offshore, carrying thousands of cargo containers as they await their turn to unload at the Port of Los Angeles.

As a crush of businesses attempts to restock pandemic-depleted inventories, business owners (and customers) are feeling the effects. Now what?

Join VIA on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., as it hosts a virtual panel discussion about the steps and measures some businesses have taken to help alleviate their supply chain problems. Walk away with tested ideas that could help your company mitigate these issues through education and training.

Speakers:

Jane TierneyJane Tierney, Founder, purple link

Jane Tierney founded purple link in 2015, recognizing there’s a better way to obtain value and achieve results from and through the supply chain. Clients discover innovative ways to identify waste and risk from dollars leaking through the supply chain, draining the bottom line. Tierney earned a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Missouri, and an MBA from San Diego State University. Passionate about Lean & Six Sigma, she is also a certified green belt. She holds Certified Professional Supply Manager (CPSM) and Certified Professional in Supplier Diversity (CPSD) credentials through the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). In addition to running her business, she teaches Operations and Supply Chain Management courses at both California State University – Northridge and California State – Long Beach where she serves on the advisory board for the CSULB Operations & Supply Chain Management program. In 2020 she co-founded the So-Cal SCRM Council for local executives focused on Supply Chain Risk Management which hosts an Annual Supply Chain Risk Symposium. A speaker / author, she offers bi-monthly Dynamic Dialog webinars and conducts workshops on a variety of topics. Her first book is due out in 2022.

Ellen KaneEllen Kane, Ellen Kane & Associates and VP of Education, Association for Supply Chain Management

Ellen Kane, CPIM, has over 20 years of experience in designing and implementing manufacturing and distribution systems (both computer and manual) to solve “real world” problems. She has held data processing and line management positions in several manufacturing companies as well as founding her own consulting business. Prior to forming Ellen Kane & Associates, Ellen was directly responsible for software development, enhancements, and total company implementations in both manufacturing and software development companies. She held positions including Vice President of Planning, Director of Data Processing, and Project Manager. In her consulting practice, she has helped numerous manufacturing companies select, implement and get fully trained on their business software (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems. Kane is certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) by the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) and is past president of the San Fernando Valley chapter of ASCM (formerly APICS). She currently holds the position of VP of Education for local ASCM chapter. She has been a guest speaker at local chapter meetings and is a recognized APICS instructor. She received her BA degree in mathematics from UCLA.

John MilburnJohn Milburn, Executive Director, Employee Training Institute, College of the Canyons

John Milburn is the Executive Director of the Employee Training Institute at College of the Canyons. He has nearly two decades of experience as a training and organization development specialist. He also has a wide-ranging background in economic and workforce improvement having helped hundreds of organizations and thousands of employees through training, consulting and facilitation services. As Executive Director of ETI, Milburn develops and delivers training programs targeted to assist local employers respond to changing markets, technology and the skill development needs of their employees. Milburn holds a Psychology M.A. degree in Organization Development and a B.S. degree in Business Administration.

VIA Members: $20.00

Non-Members: $25.00

To register, click [here].

Note: Refunds cannot be made for cancellations less than 48 hours in advance.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Some SCV Businesses Prepare for Vaccine, Negative Test Requirements
Bars, wineries, breweries, night clubs and lounges are among some of the local businesses now required to ask patrons to show they’re vaccinated or have had a negative COVID-19 test as of Thursday.
Some SCV Businesses Prepare for Vaccine, Negative Test Requirements
Santa Clarita Increases Frequency of Street Sweeping
The city of Santa Clarita increased the frequency of street sweeping throughout all residential areas of the City this month.
Santa Clarita Increases Frequency of Street Sweeping
VIA Hosting Virtual Panel Discussion About Current Supply Chain Chaos
The supply chain to the United States and around the world is in critical condition. From manufacturing to manpower to logistics, the system can't keep up with demand.
VIA Hosting Virtual Panel Discussion About Current Supply Chain Chaos
Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders
On the same day a letter was sent to them arguing that masks and vaccines lead to “child abuse” and discrimination, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members heard from a group of parents Wednesday night criticizing the district’s adherence to public health orders from the state.
Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Proof For Bars and More Begins Thursday; Cases Total 36,172 in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,479 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,172 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirming one additional death.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Proof For Bars and More Begins Thursday; Cases Total 36,172 in SCV
SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration
SCVTV’s “Finding Art” production team is thrilled to announce weekly TV marathons on Wednesday for the month of October.
SCVTV to Air ‘Finding Art’ TV Marathons for Artober Celebration
City To Showcase Ideas For Old Town Newhall Specific Plan
The city of Santa Clarita will host a discussion at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that follows up on feedback received at a walking tour held by the City in June 2021.
City To Showcase Ideas For Old Town Newhall Specific Plan
County Allocates $5m To Combat Illegal Cannabis Grow And Dispensaries
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $5 million to address the illegal cannabis grow operations springing up in the Antelope Valley and the illegal dispensaries opening countywide.
County Allocates $5m To Combat Illegal Cannabis Grow And Dispensaries
City Offers Fire Prevention Tips To Keep Santa Clarita Safe
We love to keep our landscaping looking it’s best – whether you are trimming grass, pruning branches or maintaining a home garden, neat landscaping adds value to a sustainable lifestyle.
City Offers Fire Prevention Tips To Keep Santa Clarita Safe
Investigators Still Collecting Evidence, Conducting Interviews In death Of 2-Month-OId
Investigators said on Tuesday that they were continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence in the death of a 2-month-old Canyon Country baby, but the preliminary autopsy results have been placed under security hold.  
Investigators Still Collecting Evidence, Conducting Interviews In death Of 2-Month-OId
$39.3B Final Budget For 2021-22 Approved By County Supes
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $39.3 billion final budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
$39.3B Final Budget For 2021-22 Approved By County Supes
Collision Near Shopping Center Draws Firefighter Response
A traffic collision was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday involving a truck rolling on its side, according to Fire Department spokesman Johnathan Matheny.  
Collision Near Shopping Center Draws Firefighter Response
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Awarded Grant From the Office of Traffic Safety
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will roll out a police traffic services program to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the community.
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Awarded Grant From the Office of Traffic Safety
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Continues to See Downward Trend in Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths; Cases Total 36,108 in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 35 new deaths and 964 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,108 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Continues to See Downward Trend in Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths; Cases Total 36,108 in SCV
Flair Cleaners Announces 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, announced its 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser, which will take place throughout the month of October.
Flair Cleaners Announces 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser
Justice Department Commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The Justice Department joins law enforcement partners, victim services professionals, advocates and communities across the country in observing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and announces more than $476 million in Office on Violence Against Women grants.
Justice Department Commemorates National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Chamber Announces Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ Luncheon Now Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced nominations are officially open for their in-person "Salute to Patriots" event.
Chamber Announces Nominations to Honor Local Veterans at Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’ Luncheon Now Open
Oct. 9: Henry Mayo to Offer Free Flu Shots to the Community
On Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host a free drive-thru flu shot clinic.
Oct. 9: Henry Mayo to Offer Free Flu Shots to the Community
Today in SCV History (Oct. 5)
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 173rd Death; SCV Tops 36,000 Total Cases
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 173, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 173rd Death; SCV Tops 36,000 Total Cases
In-Person Programs Return to L.A. County Library
L.A. County Library is excited to announce that in-person programs are returning to many of its locations starting in October.
In-Person Programs Return to L.A. County Library
Oct. 6: Santa Clarita Public Safety Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Public Safety Committee will hold a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10:00 a.m.
Oct. 6: Santa Clarita Public Safety Committee Meeting
