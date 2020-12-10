Waste Management to Modify Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule

Waste Management will temporarily modify its residential green waste pick-up schedule for customers in Santa Clarita starting Monday, Dec. 14 due to staffing challenges related to COVID-19.

Residential green waste pick-up normally occurs weekly but will now take place every other week starting Monday.

While the schedule modification is expected to be temporary, the new schedule will be in place at least through mid-January 2021, with further information to come from Waste Management at that time.

The schedule modification means that residential green waste customers will have their green waste carts serviced on their regular service day, but only once every two weeks according to their location.

Trash and recycling pick-up schedules will not be affected, and service will continue weekly.

Customers will be sorted into “Week A” and “Week B” areas, with “A” bi-weekly service starting the week of Dec. 14 and “B” bi-weekly service starting the week of Dec. 21.

Waste Management will use its automated phone call out system to notify green waste customers of this change and their next scheduled pick-up date.

To see a map of the city of Santa Clarita showing your area and service schedule, please visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com. For questions regarding this schedule change, contact Waste Management at (661) 259-2398 or email environment@santa-clarita.com.