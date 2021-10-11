header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
58°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 11
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Kennedy Osunsanmi
Kennedy Osunsanmi (2) of West Ranch puts a shot over the net against Kylie Tengberg (22) of Hart at West Ranch on Thursday, 100721. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

The West Ranch Wildcats (17-4, 11-0) had one goal in mind at the beginning of the season. With their win against the Hart Indians (12-6, 7-3) on Thursday, their goal of winning the Foothill League title was officially accomplished.

The Wildcats beat the Indians in four sets (25-27, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22). After dropping their first set, which came all the way down to the end with a score of 27-25, the Wildcats would proceed to win their final three sets in a row to secure the league title.

“It feels amazing,” said Wildcats head coach Jamey Ker when asked about what it means to win the league title. “I was just telling the girls it was such a wonderful way to finish the season coming with a league title coming off a win against Hart, who has become our rivals over the past couple seasons. We’ve shared the title with them the past two seasons so I’m just overwhelmed with pride because we are actually able to walk away with a solo league title, and it happened with beating our rivals.”

Kennedy Osunsanmi led the team with 14 kills, with a .400 kill rate, and six blocks. Kiley Gustin, who is also the senior captain, finished with nine kills while also leading the team with 11 blocks and contributed four digs.

“It was our last big game, especially for me as a senior,” said Gustin. “It felt good to go out with my team to play our hearts out. It felt great to secure the league title, especially it being our first time with a solo title and being a senior. I’m excited for the playoffs. I believe our team has a really great chance of doing well this year.”

McKenna Edwards led the team in assists, finishing with 52, and Kelsey Schauble finished with 33 assists. Kaitlyn Jizmejian led the team with 21 digs and Victoria Davis finished the match with seven kills at a .400 kill rate while also contributing nine blocks.

“I was super excited. Our team chemistry was amazing,” said Davis. “I feel like this is the cleanest match we’ve played together as a team this season. It’s our first non-shared league title. It feels great to come off it undefeated, especially against a great team like Hart. It was amazing.”

The Indians stuck around the entire match despite dropping their final three sets in a row. Madison Maxwell finished with 18 kills, four blocks and 15 digs, and Morgan Dumlao finished with 28 assists. Indians head coach Mary Irilian is still optimistic they can finish the season out strong and secure the No. 2 spot before heading into the CIF playoffs.

“West Ranch’s serving was on point,” said Irilian. “We were struggling on serve receive for quite some time. I feel like we’re right there with them but we just had some missteps. We want to focus on ourselves and keep playing as a team. We just wanted to go out there and play our best and hopefully make a push for a secured second spot to help us have a better shot at the CIF playoffs.”

The Wildcats’ next match is scheduled to be played against Golden Valley on Thursday. The Indians’ next match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday against Canyon.

Hart Defenders

Hart defenders Madison Maxwell (11) and Audrey Welch (24) go up to block a shot by Roxanne Tunnicliffe (13) of West Ranch at West Ranch on Thursday, 100721. Dan Watson/The Signal

McKenna Edwards

McKenna Edwards (32) of West Ranch goes up to block a shot by Madison Maxwell (11) of Hart at West Ranch on Thursday, 100721. Dan Watson/The Signal
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets

West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
The West Ranch Wildcats (17-4, 11-0) had one goal in mind at the beginning of the season. With their win against the Hart Indians (12-6, 7-3) on Thursday, their goal of winning the Foothill League title was officially accomplished.
FULL STORY...

Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0

Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Valencia had no problem shutting out the Canyon Cowboys in their Friday night Foothill league matchup.
FULL STORY...

West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley

West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Turnovers were the story of the game between the West Ranch Wildcats and the Golden Valley Grizzlies.
FULL STORY...

Cents Down Hart 28-6

Cents Down Hart 28-6
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Saugus senior quarterback Brady Welch sprung up from the turf at College of the Canyons, visibly upset, and immediately gave a Hart defensive player a shove and an earful.
FULL STORY...

Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave

Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave
Friday, Oct 8, 2021
For the first time since sexual assault allegations surfaced this summer, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and former Santa Clarita resident Trevor Bauer posted a video to his YouTube channel to give a short update on his pending legal issues stemming from the allegations.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Princess Cruises Continues History of Sailing to San Francisco Bay
Princess Cruises celebrated Monday its return to San Francisco with the maiden call of Majestic Princess, the first cruise ship to visit the City by the Bay since the industry global pause of operations.
Princess Cruises Continues History of Sailing to San Francisco Bay
Valencia-Based Commercial Real Estate Firm Closes on $3.1M SCV Transaction
Yair Haimoff from Valencia-based Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the recent leased investment sale of a one-story warehouse building located in Valencia.
Valencia-Based Commercial Real Estate Firm Closes on $3.1M SCV Transaction
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets
The West Ranch Wildcats (17-4, 11-0) had one goal in mind at the beginning of the season. With their win against the Hart Indians (12-6, 7-3) on Thursday, their goal of winning the Foothill League title was officially accomplished.
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets
AOC Students Lend Helping Hand to Project Linus
Students from the Academy of the Canyons are taking it upon themselves to ease the fear and loneliness of children one blanket at a time through Project Linus.
AOC Students Lend Helping Hand to Project Linus
Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0
Valencia had no problem shutting out the Canyon Cowboys in their Friday night Foothill league matchup.
Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0
EPA Recognizes SCV Water as 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, which strives to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing.
EPA Recognizes SCV Water as 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
Filming This Week in SCV Includes Five TV Shows, One Commercial, One Documentary
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 11 - Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV Includes Five TV Shows, One Commercial, One Documentary
West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley
Turnovers were the story of the game between the West Ranch Wildcats and the Golden Valley Grizzlies.
West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley
SCV Residents Encouraged to Give Feedback on Recycling, Residential Trash Survey
In an effort to continue providing the highest quality residential trash and recycling services possible, the city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback through a brief online survey that can be taken by visiting bit.ly/gsc-survey1.
SCV Residents Encouraged to Give Feedback on Recycling, Residential Trash Survey
Cents Down Hart 28-6
Saugus senior quarterback Brady Welch sprung up from the turf at College of the Canyons, visibly upset, and immediately gave a Hart defensive player a shove and an earful.
Cents Down Hart 28-6
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,414; L.A. County Reports Eight New Deaths, 826 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday eight new deaths and 826 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,414 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,414; L.A. County Reports Eight New Deaths, 826 New Cases
Santa Clarita Resident Celebrates International 100th Birthday
From Switzerland to Santa Clarita, family and friends came from near and far to celebrate an incredible milestone in Ann DeGraaf’s life: her 100th birthday.
Santa Clarita Resident Celebrates International 100th Birthday
OLPH Parishioners Gather for Annual Blessing of the Animals
In honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron of animals and nature, Father Emmanuel Delphin blessed dogs, cats, some gerbils and even some fish.
OLPH Parishioners Gather for Annual Blessing of the Animals
CHP Awarded Federal Grant to Support Campaign Targeting Aggressive Driving
SACRAMENTO - Excessive speed and aggressive driving are a major concern on California freeways.
CHP Awarded Federal Grant to Support Campaign Targeting Aggressive Driving
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Today in SCV History (Oct. 10)
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Among Healthcare Workers Decline as Vaccination Requirements are in Effect; SCV Cases Total 36,285
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,204 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,285 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Among Healthcare Workers Decline as Vaccination Requirements are in Effect; SCV Cases Total 36,285
Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
The 16 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2021/22 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
City Honors Dennis Koontz in Trailhead Dedication Ceremony
On Friday, Oct. 8, the Santa Clarita City Council gathered for a Trailhead Dedication Ceremony, to unveil the future home of the Dennis Koontz Trailhead in the San Francisquito Open Space.
City Honors Dennis Koontz in Trailhead Dedication Ceremony
Nov. 9: SCV Chamber to Recognize Local Veterans During Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced the return of their in-person ‘Salute to Patriots’ event scheduled for Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. in the courtyard of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.
Nov. 9: SCV Chamber to Recognize Local Veterans During Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering Local Children in Need
The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering Local Children in Need
Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave
For the first time since sexual assault allegations surfaced this summer, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and former Santa Clarita resident Trevor Bauer posted a video to his YouTube channel to give a short update on his pending legal issues stemming from the allegations.
Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave
Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: