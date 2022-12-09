header image

December 9
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
West Ranch Product Matt Lloyd Commits to TMU Baseball
| Friday, Dec 9, 2022
tmu Matt Lloyd

Considered a versatile player who can both pitch and contribute in the field, Matt Lloyd is a local product from West Ranch High School in Santa Clarita. Lloyd has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for The Master’s University Mustangs baseball team.

“We are extremely pleased that Matt has chosen to attend TMU,” said Monte Brooks, head baseball coach at The Master’s. “Matt has a desire to grow in his Christian faith, earn a degree in Political Science and manifest his God-given talents in our baseball program.”

Known for his great eye at the plate and his ability to pitch well out of the bullpen, Lloyd will play his third year of varsity baseball in the spring for the West Ranch Wildcats, one of Southern California’s top teams.

“I’m excited to be a part of the program,” Lloyd said. “The reason I chose Master’s is because I wanted to surround myself with like-minded people that have the same Biblical foundations that I have. I wanted to be on a team that plays for God and can build each other up through Christ. It means a lot to me to be able to have a future at a place where I can continue my growth in The Word and pursue a life of righteousness while playing the game that I love.”

His future coach agrees.

“It’s exciting for us to have such a valuable player who grew up in our own backyard,” Brooks said. “He will be a tremendous asset to TMU.”

The Master’s baseball season begins begins Jan. 17 with an exhibition game against Azusa Pacific at 2 p.m. at Lou Herwaldt Stadium. The season begins for real with a double-header at home against Simpson University on Jan. 28. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.

For more information visit TMU sports.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
