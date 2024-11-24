Election ’24 Recap: Less Than 20,000 Votes Remain to be Tallied in County

Unofficial election results for the 2024 General Election as of Friday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has reported that there are less than 20,000 ballots remaining to be counted in the Los Angeles County area.
It is unknown how many, if any, ballots remain to be counted for Santa Clarita Valley elections. The following results are not expected to change much before the end of ballot counting is finished and the 2024 General Election is certified. Election results must be tabulated and certified by Los Angeles County by Dec. 5. The California Secretary of State will certify results on Dec. 13.
27th Congressional District
George Whitesides (D)
153,847
51.33%
Mike Garcia (R)
145,878
48.67%
23rd State Senate District
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R)
189,410
52.03%
Kipp Mueller (D)
172,465
47.7%
40th State Assembly District
Pilar Schiavo (D)
119,541
52.8%
Patrick Lee Gipson (R)
106,834
47.2%
Santa Clarita City Council District 1
Patsy Ayala
4,556
35.61%
Bryce Jepsen
4,135
32.32%
Tim Burkhart
4,103
32.07%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 1
Michelle Kampbell
9,591
43.19%
Darlene Trevino
12,616
56.81%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 2
Edel Alonso
11,389
50.28%
Scott Schauer
11,260
49.72%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 3
Fred Arnold
12,259
47.72%
Andrew Taban
10,300
40.09%
Tasha Hoggatt
3,133
12.19%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 4
Sharlene Rose Johnson
12,807
54.67%
Jerry Danielson
10,621
45.33%
William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 1
Aakash Ahuja
8,882
38.69%
Gloria Mercado-Fortine
7,538
32.83%
Linda Hovis Storli
6,538
28.48%
William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 4
Erin Wilson
14,824
64.40%
Eric Anderson
8,193
35.60%
Castaic Union School District
Erik Richardson
1,311
58.89%
Steven Sansone
915
41.11%
Newhall School District, Trustee Area 5
Suzan Solomon
4,130
63.96%
Mayra Cueller
2,327
36.04%
Saugus Union School District Trustee Area 3
Katherine Cooper
6,304
58.05%
Mark White
4,556
41.95%
Saugus Union School District Measure N
No
28,712
51.19%
Yes
27,374
48.81%
SCV Water Agency, Division 1
Two seats
Gary Martin
21,249
42.44%
Dan Masnada
18,095
36.14%
Paula Olivares
10,725
21.42%
SCV Water Agency, Division 2
Two seats
Ken Cooper
24,976
43.23%
Piotr Orzechowski
20,638
35.72%
Nathan Bousfield
12,161
21.05%
SCV Water Agency, Division 3
Kathye Armitage
23,760
61.39%
Holly Schroeder
14,946
38.61%
SCV Water Agency, Division 3
Kenneth Peterson
23,889
63.20%
Stacy Fortner
13,913
36.80%
