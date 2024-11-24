header image

2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
Election ’24 Recap: Less Than 20,000 Votes Remain to be Tallied in County
| Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
SCV Vote Center

Unofficial election results for the 2024 General Election as of Friday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has reported that there are less than 20,000 ballots remaining to be counted in the Los Angeles County area.

It is unknown how many, if any, ballots remain to be counted for Santa Clarita Valley elections. The following results are not expected to change much before the end of ballot counting is finished and the 2024 General Election is certified. Election results must be tabulated and certified by Los Angeles County by Dec. 5. The California Secretary of State will certify results on Dec. 13.

27th Congressional District

George Whitesides (D)

153,847

51.33%

Mike Garcia (R)

145,878

48.67%

23rd State Senate District

Suzette Martinez Valladares (R)

189,410

52.03%

Kipp Mueller (D)

172,465

47.7%

40th State Assembly District

Pilar Schiavo (D)

119,541

52.8%

Patrick Lee Gipson (R)

106,834

47.2%

Santa Clarita City Council District 1

Patsy Ayala

4,556

35.61%

Bryce Jepsen

4,135

32.32%

Tim Burkhart

4,103

32.07%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 1

Michelle Kampbell

9,591

43.19%

Darlene Trevino

12,616

56.81%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 2

Edel Alonso

11,389

50.28%

Scott Schauer

11,260

49.72%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 3

Fred Arnold

12,259

47.72%

Andrew Taban

10,300

40.09%

Tasha Hoggatt

3,133

12.19%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 4

Sharlene Rose Johnson

12,807

54.67%

Jerry Danielson

10,621

45.33%

William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 1

Aakash Ahuja

8,882

38.69%

Gloria Mercado-Fortine

7,538

32.83%

Linda Hovis Storli

6,538

28.48%

William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 4

Erin Wilson

14,824

64.40%

Eric Anderson

8,193

35.60%

Castaic Union School District

Erik Richardson

1,311

58.89%

Steven Sansone

915

41.11%

Newhall School District, Trustee Area 5

Suzan Solomon

4,130

63.96%

Mayra Cueller

2,327

36.04%

Saugus Union School District Trustee Area 3

Katherine Cooper

6,304

58.05%

Mark White

4,556

41.95%

Saugus Union School District Measure N

No

28,712

51.19%

Yes

27,374

48.81%

SCV Water Agency, Division 1

Two seats

Gary Martin

21,249

42.44%

Dan Masnada

18,095

36.14%

Paula Olivares

10,725

21.42%

SCV Water Agency, Division 2

Two seats

Ken Cooper

24,976

43.23%

Piotr Orzechowski

20,638

35.72%

Nathan Bousfield

12,161

21.05%

SCV Water Agency, Division 3

Kathye Armitage

23,760

61.39%

Holly Schroeder

14,946

38.61%

SCV Water Agency, Division 3

Kenneth Peterson

23,889

63.20%

Stacy Fortner

13,913

36.80%
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Nov. 23)
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
Hoot Gibson's 1931 Saugus Rodeo
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
SCVNews.com