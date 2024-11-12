UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Monday Evening

Unofficial election results for the 2024 General Election as of Monday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.
In the race for Congress George Whitesides (D) has overtaken incumbent Mike Garcia (R) by nearly 7,000 votes. After publication of the latest vote tally Garcia has conceded the race and issued a statement congratulating Whitesides on his victory in California’s 27th Congressional District.
For the open seat in the first election by district for the Santa Clarita City Council Patsy Ayala has opened up a nearly 400 vote lead over Tim Burkhart who led the vote count on election night. Currently Ayala has 4,348 votes to Burkhart’s 3,967.
Currently, the tightest local race is between incumbent Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees incumbent Edel Alonso with 11,110 votes to 10,926 for challenger Scott Schauer.
More absentee ballots remain to be counted.
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the sixth post-Election Night ballot count update for the November 5, 2024 General Election.
The update includes 144,182 ballots processed since Election Night. This update includes Vote by Mail ballots returned by mail, in a Ballot Drop Box and Vote Center, and Provisional and Conditional Voter Registration ballots cast on Election Day.
The total election results count is now 3,622,821, which is 63.15% of registered voters. Election results can be viewed on LAVOTE.GOV.
The next ballot count update will be on Tuesday, November 12. The full schedule of updates can be viewed on the Canvass Update Schedule.
A large number of Vote by Mail ballots were returned on Election Day. The RR/CC continues to prioritize the timely processing of these ballots to establish a clear number of outstanding ballots in this election.
The estimate of outstanding ballots to be processed is 187,300. See the categories below:
Vote by Mail ballots: 89,000
Conditional Voter Registration ballots: 87,000
Provisional ballots: 11,300
The estimate includes Vote by Mail ballots returned to the USPS and ballots returned in a Ballot Drop Box or Vote Center on Election Day.
The number of outstanding Vote by Mail ballots may increase as the RR/CC continues to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day and received through Tuesday, November 12 (E+7). These ballots are not included in the estimate.
Outstanding estimates are Countywide and are not currently available by jurisdiction as ballots are received and processed in batches throughout the county.
Unofficial results for Santa Clarita Valley races:
27th Congressional District
Mike Garcia (R)
140,584
48.79%
George Whitesides (D)
147,567
51.21%
23rd State Senate District
Kipp Mueller (D)
154,411
47.9%
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R)
168,274
52.1%
40th State Assembly District
Pilar Schiavo (D)
115,620
52.8%
Patrick Lee Gipson (R)
103,390
47.2%
Santa Clarita City Council District 1
Patsy Ayala
4,348
35.52%
Tim Burkhart
3,967
32.40%
Bryce Jepsen
3,927
32.08%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 1
Michelle Kampbell
9,591
43.19%
Darlene Trevino
12,616
56.81%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 2
Edel Alonso
11,110
50.42%
Scott Schauer
10,926
49.58%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 3
Fred Arnold
11,971
47.87%
Tasha Hoggatt
3,034
12.13%
Andrew Taban
10,001
39.99%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 4
Jerry Danielson
10,348
45.53%
Sharlene Johnson
12,381
54.47%
William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 1
Aakash Ahuja
8,608
38.76%
Gloria Mercado-Fortine
7,270
32.73%
Linda Hovis Storli
6,333
28.51%
William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 4
Eric Anderson
7,946
35.61%
Erin Wilson
14,371
65.39%
Castaic Union School District
Erik Richardson
1,271
59.03%
Steven Sansone
882
40.97%
Newhall School District, Trustee Area 5
Mayra Cueller
2,245
35.83%
Suzan Solomon
4,020
64.17%
Saugus Union School District Trustee Area 3
Katherine Cooper
6,153
58.03%
Mark White
4,451
41.97%
Saugus Union School District Measure N
Yes
26,400
48.45%
No
28,088
51.55%
SCV Water Agency, Division 1
Dan Masnada
17,602
36.25%
Gary Martin
20,590
42.40%
Paula Olivares
10,369
21.35%
SCV Water Agency, Division 2
Nathan Bousfield
11,822
21.02%
Ken Cooper
24,348
43.29%
Piotr Orzechowski
20,068
35.68%
SCV Water Agency, Division 3
Kathye Armitage
22,967
61.25%
Holly Schroeder
14,533
38.75%
SCV Water Agency, Division 3
Stacy Fortner
13,463
36.75%
Kenneth Peterson
23,170
63.25%
