UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Monday Evening

Unofficial election results for the 2024 General Election as of Monday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.

In the race for Congress George Whitesides (D) has overtaken incumbent Mike Garcia (R) by nearly 7,000 votes. After publication of the latest vote tally Garcia has conceded the race and issued a statement congratulating Whitesides on his victory in California’s 27th Congressional District.

For the open seat in the first election by district for the Santa Clarita City Council Patsy Ayala has opened up a nearly 400 vote lead over Tim Burkhart who led the vote count on election night. Currently Ayala has 4,348 votes to Burkhart’s 3,967.

Currently, the tightest local race is between incumbent Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees incumbent Edel Alonso with 11,110 votes to 10,926 for challenger Scott Schauer.

More absentee ballots remain to be counted.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the sixth post-Election Night ballot count update for the November 5, 2024 General Election.

The update includes 144,182 ballots processed since Election Night. This update includes Vote by Mail ballots returned by mail, in a Ballot Drop Box and Vote Center, and Provisional and Conditional Voter Registration ballots cast on Election Day.

The total election results count is now 3,622,821, which is 63.15% of registered voters. Election results can be viewed on LAVOTE.GOV.

The next ballot count update will be on Tuesday, November 12. The full schedule of updates can be viewed on the Canvass Update Schedule.

A large number of Vote by Mail ballots were returned on Election Day. The RR/CC continues to prioritize the timely processing of these ballots to establish a clear number of outstanding ballots in this election.

The estimate of outstanding ballots to be processed is 187,300. See the categories below:

Vote by Mail ballots: 89,000

Conditional Voter Registration ballots: 87,000

Provisional ballots: 11,300

The estimate includes Vote by Mail ballots returned to the USPS and ballots returned in a Ballot Drop Box or Vote Center on Election Day.

The number of outstanding Vote by Mail ballots may increase as the RR/CC continues to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day and received through Tuesday, November 12 (E+7). These ballots are not included in the estimate.

Outstanding estimates are Countywide and are not currently available by jurisdiction as ballots are received and processed in batches throughout the county.

Unofficial results for Santa Clarita Valley races:

27th Congressional District

Mike Garcia (R)

140,584

48.79%

George Whitesides (D)

147,567

51.21%

23rd State Senate District

Kipp Mueller (D)

154,411

47.9%

Suzette Martinez Valladares (R)

168,274

52.1%

40th State Assembly District

Pilar Schiavo (D)

115,620

52.8%

Patrick Lee Gipson (R)

103,390

47.2%

Santa Clarita City Council District 1

Patsy Ayala

4,348

35.52%

Tim Burkhart

3,967

32.40%

Bryce Jepsen

3,927

32.08%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 1

Michelle Kampbell

9,591

43.19%

Darlene Trevino

12,616

56.81%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 2

Edel Alonso

11,110

50.42%

Scott Schauer

10,926

49.58%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 3

Fred Arnold

11,971

47.87%

Tasha Hoggatt

3,034

12.13%

Andrew Taban

10,001

39.99%

Santa Clarita Community College District Area 4

Jerry Danielson

10,348

45.53%

Sharlene Johnson

12,381

54.47%

William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 1

Aakash Ahuja

8,608

38.76%

Gloria Mercado-Fortine

7,270

32.73%

Linda Hovis Storli

6,333

28.51%

William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 4

Eric Anderson

7,946

35.61%

Erin Wilson

14,371

65.39%

Castaic Union School District

Erik Richardson

1,271

59.03%

Steven Sansone

882

40.97%

Newhall School District, Trustee Area 5

Mayra Cueller

2,245

35.83%

Suzan Solomon

4,020

64.17%

Saugus Union School District Trustee Area 3

Katherine Cooper

6,153

58.03%

Mark White

4,451

41.97%

Saugus Union School District Measure N

Yes

26,400

48.45%

No

28,088

51.55%

SCV Water Agency, Division 1

Dan Masnada

17,602

36.25%

Gary Martin

20,590

42.40%

Paula Olivares

10,369

21.35%

SCV Water Agency, Division 2

Nathan Bousfield

11,822

21.02%

Ken Cooper

24,348

43.29%

Piotr Orzechowski

20,068

35.68%

SCV Water Agency, Division 3

Kathye Armitage

22,967

61.25%

Holly Schroeder

14,533

38.75%

SCV Water Agency, Division 3

Stacy Fortner

13,463

36.75%

Kenneth Peterson

23,170

63.25%

