September 11
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Wilk Honors Bagel Boyz as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month
| Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
Water drop


Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize Canyon Country-based Bagel Boyz and its owner, Lance Takao, as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month.

“Lance is exactly the kind of small business owner I’m proud to highlight,” said Senator Wilk.

“He doesn’t just work hard; he cares deeply about the needs of our community and goes above and beyond to help feed those in need. Despite the challenges of running a small business, even through the pandemic, Takao has maintained his positive outlook and commitment to others. It’s an honor to recognize him and Bagel Boyz as our Small Business of the Month. Congratulations!”

Takao first came to the Santa Clarita Valley in 2017. Before he took over as the owner of Bagel Boyz, he successfully managed a Kincaids in Redondo Beach and a Togo’s sandwich shop. Not long after he started running Bagel Boyz, he noticed there was a significant amount of food wasted at the end of the day.

Understanding the impact the wasted food could have, Takao began regularly donating excess bagels to Santa Clarita Grocery, which was honored as Nonprofit of the Year by Senator Wilk in Sacramento last year.

Takao opened a second Bagel Boyz in Valencia in January 2020, but unfortunately had to close the location due to the pandemic. Despite this incredibly difficult decision, Takao continued to donate hundreds of pounds of bagels per week to Santa Clarita Grocery.

According to their 2023 Annual Report, Santa Clarita Grocery received 5.2 metric tons of bagels. The nonprofit’s founder Bradley Grose told KHTS, “Bagel Boyz has been a rock solid contributor to Santa Clarita Grocery. Our guests on distribution on Monday night, Wednesday night and Saturday mornings, they’re all getting bagels from Bagel Boyz.”

After seven years of living in Santa Clarita, Takao remains grateful for the outpouring of community support he’s received along the way.

He says he has no plans to stop donating leftover food, calling it his way of giving back.

Click HERE to learn more about Takao and Bagel Boyz.
