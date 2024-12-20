Yes I Can Honors Remo Inc., Migrate Sound

Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, presented certificates of recognition to Remo Inc. and Migrate Sound for the commitment to creating career opportunities for neurodiverse talent.

The recognition certificates, presented on behalf of California Senator Scott Wilk’s office, celebrate employers who lead by example in fostering inclusivity and diversity in the workplace.

Through its collaboration with Yes I Can, Remo Inc. provided the opportunity for neurodiverse students to participate in paid internships.

Mike Parkyck, a passionate musician and Yes I Can student, was Remo’s first-ever intern from the program. After exploring various departments, he found his perfect role in the productinn department, where he now works full-time building drumheads.

“Mike’s enthusiasm and skill set have been a tremendous addition to our team,” said Remo President Robert Shen. “We’re proud to support YIC’s mission and are actively exploring ways to broaden our efforts and empower more individuals of all abilities interested in working in the music industry.”

Migrate Sound, led by Senior Sound Designer Laurent Jouvin, was honored for providing training and mentorship to YIC students interested in becoming voice actors. After months of coaching and refining, Jouvin helps students produce professional reels that have led to voice-over contracts with major studios, such as HBO, Nickelodeon and Netflix.

“Seeing the potential in these artists and helping them progress toward their dreams has been deeply rewarding,” said Jouvin.

Through these partnerships, both companies have shown how providing opportunities for neurodivergent individuals to work in the entertainment industry benefits everyone. It opens doors for the individuals and allows employers to access a wider talent pool.

“It is our honor to recognize employers like Remo and Migrate Sound for amplifying the abilities of individuals with disabilities,” said Bret Lieberman, YIC board president and executive director. “Their commitment to inclusion is a powerful example for others to follow.”

About Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education

YIC, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Santa Clarita, California, provides career-skills training, employment services, and customized support to help individuals with disabilities find meaningful careers within the entertainment industry. The organization simultaneously educates employers about the advantages of hiring and mentoring creatives with disabilities. All services are provided free-of-charge and available through the California Department of Developmental Services’ network of Regional Centers. YIC has received the Gold Transparency designation from Candid for illustrating responsible fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency. For more information about YIC, visit yicunity.org.

