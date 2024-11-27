Wilk Awards $5,000 Grant to Excelsior Charter Schools

Senator Scott Wilk presented a $5,000 Barona Education Grant to Excelsior Charter Schools to fund a new lending closet at the School of Business and Innovation, which will provide essential clothing, hygiene products, and supplies for foster and homeless youth.

“Excelsior Charter Schools is doing remarkable work to uplift vulnerable students in the High Desert,” said Senator Wilk. “This lending closet will be a game changer for young people facing unimaginable challenges, ensuring they have access to the basic resources they need to thrive academically and personally. I am deeply grateful to the Barona Band of Mission Indians for their generosity and commend Excelsior for their unwavering commitment to these students.”

Each year, the Barona Band of Mission Indians awards an education grant to one school in each legislative district in California to promote educational opportunities and student success. Senator Wilk nominated Excelsior Charter Schools for the grant because of its exceptional efforts to support at-risk students through innovative programs and community partnerships.

During his visit, Senator Wilk toured the campus, met with Assistant Superintendent Jamie Lowe, visited classrooms, and spoke with staff dedicated to serving at-risk students. The lending closet, located at the School of Business and Innovation, will serve one of the highest-need communities in the High Desert. It will complement similar programs at Excelsior’s other campuses, reflecting the school’s broader mission to address the needs of foster and homeless students.

The lending closet will be stocked with clothing, hygiene items, and school supplies, all distributed discreetly through teachers, counselors, and administrators to ensure dignity and privacy for students.

“This initiative demonstrates Excelsior’s dedication to leveling the playing field for all students, no matter their circumstances,” Wilk added. “I look forward to seeing the positive impact this program will have on the lives of so many young people in our community.”

