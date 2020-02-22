Wilk Honors Mellady Direct as Small Business of the Month

Santa Clarita-based Mellady Direct Marketing is the Small Business of the Month for February 2020 in California’s 21st Senate District, Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced Friday.

Each month, Wilk chooses a 21st Senate District business that offers a great product and has contributed to the community. Jim and Jill Mellady, owners of Mellady Direct Marketing, meet those criteria and more.

Wilk honored the Mellady family at the company’s recent open house, surrounded by employees, customers, friends, family, local business owners and elected officials.

“Congratulations to Jill and Jim for their success and excellent work product. Jill’s commitment to the community is evidenced by her many humanitarian recognitions and awards,” Wilk said. “Small businesses such as Mellady Direct Marketing are the backbone of California’s economy. With heart, dedication and a lot of hard work, Jim and Jill took this business from a small hobby in the garage to what we see here today.”

Mellady Direct Marketing was founded in the Mellady’s garage in 1985. What started as a small business to help local businesses get their messages out quickly grew to a major business in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Jill Mellady has been involved in many community organizations and received numerous community awards for her philanthropic efforts. Awards include the Silver Spur Award for Community Service from the College of the Canyons Foundation, Volunteer of the Year by the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and a nomination by COC, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and the Child and Family Center for SCV Woman of the Year.

In addition to her recognition, Jill has been involved in a wide variety of community organizations. She was a founding member of the SCV Economic Development Corp., served on the board of the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation, the executive board of the Valley Industry Association, the Child and Family Center, Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer, the National Association of Women Business Owners, the SCV Repertory Theatre and the United Way SCV Advisory Board. She also founded the Nonprofit Leadership Committee and SCV Legacy Giving.

“Congratulations and thank you to Jill, Jim and the team at Mellady Direct Marketing for their contributions to our community,” Wilk said.

Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys.