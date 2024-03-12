Wilk Names Jewelry Fixx Small Business of the Month

California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has recognized Santa Clarita-based Jewelry Fixx as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month.

“Jewelry Fixx and the Ouzounian family epitomize what it means to be a small business. With traditions stretching back generations, the love and care they have for their craft is reflected in the beautiful results their customers receive,” said Wilk. “It is my pleasure to recognize Jewelry Fixx as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month. Congratulations!”

Jewelry Fixx is a multi-generational family business with a rich legacy of expertise in jewelry making spanning three generations.

Owner Eddie Ouzounian’s passion for jewelry making started when he was 9-years-old in his father’s shop, where he began crafting rings and other pieces for his mother, inspired by his father’s 45 years of work in the business.

Ouzounian is the youngest of three siblings who all grew up in a modest home in La Crescenta. After going to college for psychology and minoring in business, he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and opened Jewelry Fixx in 2016.

They quickly established themselves as the go-to jewelry repair shop in the Santa Clarita Valley, where their support and commitment to the community continues to grow.

Ouzounian and Jewelry Fixx pride themselves on the quality care they give to their customer’s favorite, most sentimental pieces.

In August 2023, they celebrated the grand opening of their new location at Valencia Boulevard and Cinema Drive.

Click here to learn more about Jewelry Fixx.

