Wilk Recognizes Julio Lemos Insurance Services

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Apr 4, 2023

By Press Release

California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has recognized Julio Lemos Jr. and Newhall-based Julio Lemos Insurance Services as Senate District 21’s March Small Business of the Month.

“The Lemos family has been active in Newhall for decades, always making a point of lending a helping hand to underserved members of the community,” said Wilk. “That spirit of generosity remains an integral part of the family business today and it continues to serve them well. It is my pleasure to recognize Julio Lemos Insurance Services as Senate District 21’s March Small Business of the Month!”

Julio Lemos Insurance Services specializes in auto, home, life, commercial auto, motorcycle, RV, mobile home and renters Insurance. Founded from humble beginnings, Julio Lemos Sr. started the business out of the family home in 1987, and in 2004 he opened the business’ first office location in Newhall.

Lemos Sr. passed away in 2013, but today sons Julio Lemos Jr. and Jesus Lemos run the business with the same values their father instilled in them. In 2014, they opened the office most people know today on Lyons Avenue.

A lover of classic cars, fishing and Dodger baseball, Lemos Jr. graduated from William S. Hart High School in 1994. Since then he has advocated for local Hispanic businesses and has worked with the Santa Clarita Latino Chamber of Commerce and the Latino Business Alliance.

Wanting to give back to his community like his father he works with the William S. Hart School District to provide scholarships to Latino high school seniors with dreams of furthering their education in college or university.

“Honesty and respect can be hard to find these days, but those qualities are alive and well in the Lemos family,” said Wilk. “Thank you for continuing to hold those ideals above all else within your business, your family and your community. Congratulations!”

