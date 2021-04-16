header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 16
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
Wilk’s Bill to Address Learning Loss Passes Senate Education
| Friday, Apr 16, 2021

California State Senator Scott WilkCalifornia Senate Bill 545, a measure to provide additional resources to struggling students, has received unanimous support from the Senate Education Committee, announced Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).

“Parents have been the boots on the ground during the pandemic and know best if their kids need help. And that is what this bill does,” said Wilk. “It gives students and parents the support needed to address learning lost during the pandemic. This pandemic has been hard on everyone, but learning losses can affect a student’s progress the rest of their lives, so it’s important to act immediately.”

SB 545 reduces learning loss by mandating that school districts offer additional supports such as one-on-one tutoring, allow students to retake courses in which they received a D or F grade, and provide parents with research on what sorts of things can help get their student back on the right track.

“School closures have caused adverse consequences for families across our state. The impact is particularly severe for families facing already existing disparities within the education system,” said Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa), Vice-Chair of the Senate Education Committee. “SB 545 provides parents the critical resources to aid their children to help address the educational losses suffered. I thank Senator Wilk for his leadership and support his efforts to empower parents by giving them choices and a stronger voice in their child’s education.”

SB 545 (Wilk) will be heard next in the Senate Appropriations Committee in the coming weeks.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Wilk’s Bill to Address Learning Loss Passes Senate Education
Friday, Apr 16, 2021
Wilk’s Bill to Address Learning Loss Passes Senate Education
California Senate Bill 545, a measure to provide additional resources to struggling students, has received unanimous support from the Senate Education Committee, announced Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).
FULL STORY...
Sheriff’s Station to Hold Additional Free Catalytic Converter Etching Events
Friday, Apr 16, 2021
Sheriff’s Station to Hold Additional Free Catalytic Converter Etching Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station announced plans Friday to hold two additional free “Catalytic Converter Etching” events next week for all local SCV residents.
FULL STORY...
LASD Investigating Deadly Saugus Stabbing
Thursday, Apr 15, 2021
LASD Investigating Deadly Saugus Stabbing
A woman died after having been rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in a Saugus neighborhood early Thursday morning.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk’s Bill to Address Learning Loss Passes Senate Education
California Senate Bill 545, a measure to provide additional resources to struggling students, has received unanimous support from the Senate Education Committee, announced Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).
Wilk’s Bill to Address Learning Loss Passes Senate Education
April: 18-24: Henry Mayo Recognizes Volunteers During National Volunteer Appreciation Week
As National Volunteer Appreciation Week approaches, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a group that numbers over 300 and includes adults, teens, and canines.
April: 18-24: Henry Mayo Recognizes Volunteers During National Volunteer Appreciation Week
City to Celebrate Earth Arbor Day with Virtual Program and Free Mulch Giveaway
The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Earth Arbor Day celebration is set to go virtual this year with the release of an entertaining and informative video program on Thursday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m.
City to Celebrate Earth Arbor Day with Virtual Program and Free Mulch Giveaway
Sheriff’s Station to Hold Additional Free Catalytic Converter Etching Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station announced plans Friday to hold two additional free “Catalytic Converter Etching” events next week for all local SCV residents.
Sheriff’s Station to Hold Additional Free Catalytic Converter Etching Events
Today in SCV History (April 16)
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
Donna Manfredi Takes Helm at Golden Oak Adult School
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has approved the recommendation to name Donna Manfredi as the principal of Golden Oak Adult School.
Donna Manfredi Takes Helm at Golden Oak Adult School
L.A. County Announces New Probation Oversight Commission Leadership Team
The Executive Office of the Board of Supervisors announced the leadership team of the newly formed Probation Oversight Commission who will be tasked to lead efforts to monitor the Probation Department’s progress on systemic reform.
L.A. County Announces New Probation Oversight Commission Leadership Team
COC University Center Hosting Virtual Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host a virtual Open House on Wednesday, April 28 to help those interested in advancing their careers by earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
COC University Center Hosting Virtual Open House
April 19: Santa Clarita Public Television Authority Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Public Television Authority will hold its regular meeting virtually Monday, April 19, at 2:00 p.m.
April 19: Santa Clarita Public Television Authority Virtual Regular Meeting
Cal OES Awards SCV Water $250K Grant
SCV Water has received a nearly $250,000 California Special Districts Association Public Safety Power Shutoff program allocation from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).
Cal OES Awards SCV Water $250K Grant
KCET Documentary to Feature L.A. County’s Arts Education
The Los Angeles County Arts Education Collective, coordinated by the Department of Arts and Culture, and KCET have joined forces to create a new documentary that explores the value of arts education for the youth, communities, and creative economy of L.A. County.
KCET Documentary to Feature L.A. County’s Arts Education
Miranda Joins League of Women Voters, COC for Virtual Conversation on Local Government
The Santa Clarita Valley League of Women Voters, partnering with College of the Canyons Center for Civic Engagement and its Engage the Vote Student Action Team, is sponsoring a virtual, “Conversation with Mayor Bill Miranda,” on Monday, April 19, from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Miranda Joins League of Women Voters, COC for Virtual Conversation on Local Government
LASD Investigating Deadly Saugus Stabbing
A woman died after having been rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in a Saugus neighborhood early Thursday morning.
LASD Investigating Deadly Saugus Stabbing
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 16 and Over Now Eligible for Vaccine; SCV Cases Total 27,535
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 23 new deaths and 613 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,535 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 16 and Over Now Eligible for Vaccine; SCV Cases Total 27,535
Survey Shows Majority of Staff, Students Favor Keeping Hart Mascot
The results of two surveys regarding the controversy surrounding the Hart High School mascot were reported during the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board meeting on Wednesday.
Survey Shows Majority of Staff, Students Favor Keeping Hart Mascot
With Schools Reopening, LASD Reminding Drivers to Keep Student Safety In Mind
As students and staff return to schools for in-person instruction, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to keep the safety of students in mind when traveling around schools.
With Schools Reopening, LASD Reminding Drivers to Keep Student Safety In Mind
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Eligibility to Expand to 16+ Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,515
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 57 new deaths and 411 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county prepares to expand vaccination eligibility to residents 16 and older on Thursday.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Eligibility to Expand to 16+ Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,515
Barger to Allocate $140K in County Block Grant Funds to Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has approved $140,000 in funding to the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club through the county's Community Services Block Grant.
Barger to Allocate $140K in County Block Grant Funds to Boys & Girls Club of SCV
California Lifts COVID Capacity Limits on Places of Worship
California public health officials this week lifted capacity limits on in-person services at places of worship from the state's reopening scheme, following a handful of Supreme Court decisions in favor of congregants challenging the state’s COVID-19 capacity limits.
California Lifts COVID Capacity Limits on Places of Worship
Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Funding for Bridge to Home Shelter Relocation
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday night approved one-time funding of $100,000 for the relocation of Bridge to Home shelter services for people experiencing homelessness, and an additional loan not to exceed $110,000.
Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Funding for Bridge to Home Shelter Relocation
CalArtians’ Works on Display at Newhall Crossings
California Institute of the Arts, or CalArts, is leasing space at Newhall Crossings in Downtown Newhall to put its students’ artwork on display, officials with the Valencia arts college announced recently.
CalArtians’ Works on Display at Newhall Crossings
Santa Clarita City Council Approves Henry Mayo Expansion Plan
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved Tuesday a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital expansion plan, following a public hearing with protest from members of a local carpenters union and calls by community members to include a mental health care unit for children.
Santa Clarita City Council Approves Henry Mayo Expansion Plan
Wilk’s Bill to Extend ‘iFoster’ Cell Phone Program for Foster Youth Moves Forward
California Senate Bill 546, a measure to extend the state's "iFoster" cell phones and data program for foster youth, has passed out of the Senate Energy, Utilities, and Communications Committee with unanimous support, according to Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).
Wilk’s Bill to Extend ‘iFoster’ Cell Phone Program for Foster Youth Moves Forward
%d bloggers like this: