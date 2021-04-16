Wilk’s Bill to Address Learning Loss Passes Senate Education

California Senate Bill 545, a measure to provide additional resources to struggling students, has received unanimous support from the Senate Education Committee, announced Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).

“Parents have been the boots on the ground during the pandemic and know best if their kids need help. And that is what this bill does,” said Wilk. “It gives students and parents the support needed to address learning lost during the pandemic. This pandemic has been hard on everyone, but learning losses can affect a student’s progress the rest of their lives, so it’s important to act immediately.”

SB 545 reduces learning loss by mandating that school districts offer additional supports such as one-on-one tutoring, allow students to retake courses in which they received a D or F grade, and provide parents with research on what sorts of things can help get their student back on the right track.

“School closures have caused adverse consequences for families across our state. The impact is particularly severe for families facing already existing disparities within the education system,” said Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa), Vice-Chair of the Senate Education Committee. “SB 545 provides parents the critical resources to aid their children to help address the educational losses suffered. I thank Senator Wilk for his leadership and support his efforts to empower parents by giving them choices and a stronger voice in their child’s education.”

SB 545 (Wilk) will be heard next in the Senate Appropriations Committee in the coming weeks.

