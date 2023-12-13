Win a $500 Gift Card to Local Mom & Pop Shops

As the busiest shopping season of the year ramps up, the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, Team DEO, is calling on all L.A. County residents to shop at local mom and pop shops and small businesses across the county during the holiday season.

To empower residents, we launched a brand-new holiday sweepstakes called “Shop Local Sweeps” to give residents a chance to win gift cards to their favorite local spot and a slew of other fun prizes. Any resident who takes the #ShopLocalLA Pledge will be automatically entered to win a $500 gift card to spend at a local business of choice. That’s right! You get to decide how to best invest back in your local community.

Here’s how it works:

-Visit the ShopLocal.LA website, take the Shop Local Pledge, and enter to win.

-Share the campaign with friends and family. Post on social media to encourage others to take the Shop Local Pledge.

-Take photos and leave reviews at your favorite local shops and restaurants. The more we amplify these neighborhood gems, the more our community prospers

Drawings will be held every week starting on Dec. 8 through the new year. Each week one $500 winner, two $100 winners and five swag bag winners will be selected. (Some restrictions apply, please visit the website for full sweepstakes rules.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...