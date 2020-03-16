[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
Worst of the Worst: COVID-19 Brings Stock Market to Another Benchmark
| Monday, Mar 16, 2020
stock market - New York Stock Exchange.

MANHATTAN — Overtaking last week’s record as the worst since the Black Monday of 1987, the coronavirus-ravaged New York stock market took a nearly 3,000-point nosedive on Monday.

The plummet kicked off right with the opening bell. Circuit breakers halted trading in early morning hours for a 15-minute breather, but the tumbling only continued throughout the day.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 13% for the day, sitting at 20,188 points, down 2,997.1 points.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq had similar drops, of 12.98% and 12.32%, respectively.

The free-fall accelerated during a press conference in which President Donald Trump said the worst of the outbreak could last through August despite his prediction that “certain hotspots” throughout the U.S. could be locked down.

“This is a bad one. This is a very bad one,” Trump said. “This is bad in the sense that it’s so contagious.”

Even with his insouciance about Wall Street — “The market will take care of itself,” Trump said — the president’s remarks were far more dire than the president’s previous comments. As last week, Trump had claimed the pandemic was “under control” within the United States.

Earlier Monday, the president also urged state governors to try to purchase respirators and other medical equipment rather than wait on the federal government.

In response to the growing economic malaise, the administration and Congress are working on an $800 billion stimulus package. The House already passed a stimulus package last week.

Stock market futures hinted at a bad Monday when they dropped after the Federal Reserve announced Sunday it would lower the interest rate from as high as 1.25% to as high as 0.25%, their lowest rate since 2015. The move is designed to open up borrowing to corporations and is the Fed’s main tool to combat a recession.

The Fed also said it would purchase $500 billion worth of treasuries and $200 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities.

During a press conference Sunday minutes after the rate cute, President Trump — who had railed against Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for weeks — said he was very pleased.

“They did it in one step, and I think that people in the market should be very thrilled,” Trump said during a press conference, later adding: “I’m very happy they did it, and you’ll not hear anything bad about me unless “it’s a month or two from now.”

Markets, however, did not react positively to the rate cut.

Overnight stock market futures hit their “limit down” circuit breakers of 5%, halting further downward trades. European markets also took a bath, with the Stoxx 600 closed 5.1% below its start, and Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 also suffered 5% declines.

Among the worst in Europe was Spain’s IBEX, which took a 8.3% plunge after the country announced a 15-day lockdown of nonessential movement. Spain ranks fourth in the world for confirmed coronavirus cases.

Asian markets were not immune, either, with the Nikkei losing 2.4% on the day and the Shanghai SE Composite index down 3.4%. Australia’s ASX 200 index suffered a massive 9.5% hit to its stock market.

Last week markets ended on an upswing following the president’s announcement of a national emergency, with the markets all closing about 9% higher than their opening and the Dow Jones closing at about 23,185 points.

Those gains followed a rollercoaster of highs and lows. On Monday, U.S. markets saw their sharpest drop since the 2008 financial crisis, falling 7% in early morning trading that day before a circuit breaker temporarily halted trading.

Trading on Thursday was similarly dire and hit another benchmark: the largest drop in the Dow since 1987’s Black Monday market crash.

Sandwiched in between on Tuesday, the markets recouped some losses, with the Dow closing about 600 points higher than when it opened.

COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus responsible for a global pandemic, has now affected well over 179,000 worldwide and more than 4,200 confirmed in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

An estimated 7,000 — at least 69 of whom are in the United States — have died globally from the virus, data show.

But some officials claim the numbers are likely higher. A leading health official in Ohio estimates at least 100,000 people in the state already have coronavirus, while one estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 160 million Americans could end up infected over the course of the epidemic.

Over the weekend the CDC recommended limiting social gatherings to no more than 50 people. Several states, including New York, California and Ohio, have either mandated or recommended that bars and restaurants close or stay open only to provide take-out and delivery service.

Many schools have temporarily shuttered, including the largest in the United States: the New York City public school system.

During the press conference, Trump said he would rate his performance during the coronavirus crisis “a 10.”

“The market will take care of itself,” Trump said in response to the stock market drop.

— By Nick Rummel, CNS
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Monday: 25 New COVID-19 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 25 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 94 as of Monday afternoon.
L.A. County Monday: 25 New COVID-19 Cases
Amazon to Hire 100,000 to Meet Online Buying Surge
Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in its fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s online shopping and delivery service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.
Amazon to Hire 100,000 to Meet Online Buying Surge
COVID-19: LA County Orders Bar, Restaurant, Theater, Gym Closures Across City, County
All bars, clubs, theaters, entertainment centers and fitness centers in all cities and unincorporated territory in Los Angeles County are ordered to be closed until further notice to help prevent further spread of COVID-19, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Monday.
COVID-19: LA County Orders Bar, Restaurant, Theater, Gym Closures Across City, County
Worst of the Worst: COVID-19 Brings Stock Market to Another Benchmark
Overtaking last week’s record as the worst since the Black Monday of 1987, the coronavirus-ravaged stock market took a nearly 3,000-point nosedive on Monday.
Worst of the Worst: COVID-19 Brings Stock Market to Another Benchmark
Sweeping Coronavirus COVID-19 Relief Bill Stalled by GOP Lawmaker
Passage of a hefty multibillion-dollar emergency relief bill may be on hold for a few more days thanks to at least one Republican lawmaker.
Sweeping Coronavirus COVID-19 Relief Bill Stalled by GOP Lawmaker
KHTS’s Carl Goldman Now COVID-19-Free, Headed Home to SCV
After nearly six weeks in quarantine fighting the coronavirus COVID-19, radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner Carl Goldman has tested negative for the virus, has been released from quarantine in Nebraska, and was en route home to Santa Clarita Monday.
KHTS’s Carl Goldman Now COVID-19-Free, Headed Home to SCV
Newhall Veteran Center to Reduce Hours in Face of COVID-19
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has reduced the hours and services at its veteran center in Newhall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newhall Veteran Center to Reduce Hours in Face of COVID-19
LA County Closes All Animal Care Shelters Monday
Following increased and overwhelming concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control closed all county Animal Care Centers to the public on Monday, March 16.
LA County Closes All Animal Care Shelters Monday
Two Men Killed in Newhall Aircraft Crash Identified
The two men killed in an aircraft crash in Newhall on Friday have been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
Two Men Killed in Newhall Aircraft Crash Identified
No Containment but Still No Curfew as COVID-19 Sweeps America
While conceding that America’s COVID-19 outbreak is not under control, President Donald Trump maintained Monday that there is no plan to issue a nationwide curfew.
No Containment but Still No Curfew as COVID-19 Sweeps America
CSUN Suspends Cinematheque Film Series, Free Tax Prep
CSUN Cinematheque, offered by California State University, Northridge’s Department of Cinema and Television Arts, is suspending this semester’s series through mid-April.
CSUN Suspends Cinematheque Film Series, Free Tax Prep
Third Positive Test for COVID-19 Confirmed in Santa Clarita Valley
The third positive test for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the Santa Clarita Valley was confirmed by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials Sunday.
Third Positive Test for COVID-19 Confirmed in Santa Clarita Valley
SoCal Utilities Suspend Late Fees, Disconnections
Southern California utilities are adjusting their billing policies and service shutoff policies for residences and businesses in light of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
SoCal Utilities Suspend Late Fees, Disconnections
Drive-Up School Lunch Service to Begin Wednesday
The SCV Education Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency are setting up a drive-up school lunch service for families impacted by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Drive-Up School Lunch Service to Begin Wednesday
Supreme Court Delays Hearings Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it is postponing oral arguments scheduled for this month in response to growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supreme Court Delays Hearings Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Today in SCV History (March 16)
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
JetHawks, Minor League Baseball Postpone Season Opener
Minor League Baseball President Pat O'Conner sent a note to fans including Lancaster Jethawks fans Saturday morning about ending spring training and postponing MiLB's season opener due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JetHawks, Minor League Baseball Postpone Season Opener
LA County Consumer, Business Affairs Shutters Offices
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, following the directive of the Board of Supervisors, will close all service locations to members of the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency announced Sunday night.
LA County Consumer, Business Affairs Shutters Offices
What You Need to Know About Pets and COVID-19
Los Angeles County's Department of Animal Care and Control has the information residents need about pets and COVID-19.
What You Need to Know About Pets and COVID-19
Scholastic Offers Kids 3 Weeks of Free Online Fun
Parents and caregivers challenged with finding educational, creative and/or fun things for their kids to do while home from school may want to check out the free resources on the new Scholastic "Learn at Home" website.
Scholastic Offers Kids 3 Weeks of Free Online Fun
LA County to Close All Buildings to Public Monday
Los Angeles County will close all of its buildings to the public effective Monday, March 16, as a precautionary measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced Sunday.
LA County to Close All Buildings to Public Monday
Henry Mayo Updates Policy on Patients, Visitors
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has issued an update on its patients and visitors policy:
Henry Mayo Updates Policy on Patients, Visitors
Fed Slashes Interest Rates to Zero
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates to zero on Sunday and is buying $700 billion in bonds as part of an effort to keep the economy from sliding into a recession amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Fed Slashes Interest Rates to Zero
Apple Stores, a Dozen Other Retail Chains Shut Doors
"In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15 million to help with worldwide recovery," Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Saturday.
Apple Stores, a Dozen Other Retail Chains Shut Doors
