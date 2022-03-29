Year-Round Drop-in Softball Program for Seniors at Central Park

Dust off your cleats, oil your mitt and head to Central Park to take part in the city of Santa Clarita’s new Senior Softball program. This drop-in program allows residents ages 55+ to come together to play softball with other interested players at the Central Park softball fields on Wednesday mornings.
Senior Softball takes place each Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to noon and the program is available year-round, weather permitting.
Seniors can register in advance online through the city’s recreation platform, Rec1, for a specific day or as many days as they’d like. Participants can also pay in cash at Central Park prior to taking the field. The fee to participate is $2 per person, per session.
Currently, the Senior Softball program consists of hitting and fielding practice, as well as pick-up games for participants. As the program grows, the goal is to form multiple teams of seniors to form a league and begin competitions.
To learn more about the city’s drop-in Senior Softball program visit the Adult Sports Office located near the softball fields at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, or call (661) 290-2243.
Nearly an inch of rain in the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, March 28 required the city of Santa Clarita to close the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita due to wet track conditions and the Santa Clarita Skate Park.
Residents are invited to volunteer at the 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup on Saturday, April 9, where participants can pick-up cleaning supplies from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods
On March 15, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors designated Camp Scott as one of the facilities to permanently house juvenile male serious offenders, including those convicted of murder and rape. The County’s Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Subcommittee will discuss the Board of Supervisors' actions, including the repurposing of Camp Scott, during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, March 30.
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will take place in the south parking lot at the College of the Canyons Valencia campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.
Already crowned champions of the Western State Conference, College of the Canyons completed its undefeated run through the conference schedule with a dominant 8-1 road win at Glendale College on March 22.
Because of the recent rainfall in Southern California Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas in Los Angeles County are likely to contaminate ocean waters at, and around, discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
Los Angeles County has created a collection of services, programs and supports based on the needs of older adults to ensuring a better quality of life for all older residents in the Los Angeles region. Older adults, families and caregivers can now easily navigate and access a wide-range of age-friendly county services in the new centralized resource hub for older adults.
The University Student Union in collaboration with the University Counseling Services, Office of Student Success, Department of Africana Studies, Black House and Associated Students invites you to attend the virtual installments of Examining Our Campus – a part of the Essential Talks Anti-Racist Learning Network Series.
Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line on the west coast with the longest history sailing out of the Port of Los Angeles, revealed Monday a first glimpse of its newest MedallionClass ship – Discovery Princess – celebrating her maiden voyage to the Mexican Riviera.
(CN) — The Golden State is outpacing the rest of the nation in job creation, according to the latest jobs report from the state Employment Development Department that suggests the state is recovering from the ravages of the pandemic-induced business shutdowns of two years ago.
A multimedia performance conceived by Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and Syrian-Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad is an emotional account of home in a time of conflict. The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s "Home Within" Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board honored several students and teachers during the board meeting held March 16. The students recently won awards at the Student Television Network National Convention.
On Feb. 15, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed the Commercial Tenant Protections Ordinance, to protect commercial tenants from harassment and retaliation. The ordinance makes this protection permanent for commercial tenants with nine employees or less in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County once the COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution expires Dec. 31, 2022.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat specific brands of enoki and mixed mushrooms imported from China, Korea, and Taiwan after tests conducted by CDPH found Listeria monocytogenes.
VENTURA – College of the Canyons opened the week with a triumphant round at Olivas Links Golf Course, competing in the Southern California Preview against 17 community colleges from across the region, while simultaneously taking part in its sixth Western State Conference tournament.
