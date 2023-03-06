header image

1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
Zonta Accepting Applications for Virginia Wrage Scholarships
| Monday, Mar 6, 2023
Zonta

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Foundation is offering Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund Scholarships to help mature women over 40 achieve independence following a life-altering event. Scholarships range in amounts necessary to cover part, or all, of career and technical training or educational degrees.

Wrage was a dedicated and beloved Zontian, mother, and grandmother who – at the age of 50 – faced a family crisis that resulted in a major career change for her. She applied for, and after a rigorous nine- month course, fulfilled a childhood dream of becoming a flight attendant for American Airlines. Two years later, Wrage was diagnosed with cancer. Before her death, she helped plan a fund that would assist other mature women through challenges such as those she faced.

Since its inception in 1995, the Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund has aided more than 50 women with scholarships ranging from $500 to $3000.

Applications are available at www.scvzonta.org/virginia-wrage- memorial-fund and are due March 30, 2023; the documents can be emailed to VWMF@scvzonta.org or mailed/post marked by due date to Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, 23742 Lyons Ave. #220117, Newhall, CA 91322.

Zonta is a member of Zonta International with more than 1,100 Zonta clubs in 63 countries carrying out our mission to improve the lives of women and girls in their local communities as “ We Build a Better world for Women and Girls!” We strive for a world where every woman is able to achieve her full potential, where women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions.
Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Projects at Old Orchard, David March Parks
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting in City Council Chambers Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.
Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Projects at Old Orchard, David March Parks
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 6 – Sunday, March 12.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
March 10: Golden Valley High Hosting Annual Downs-Fischer Jazz Festival
The Golden Valley High School Music Department and Band and Color Guard Boosters are hosting the annual Downs-Fischer Jazz Festival Friday, March 10.
March 10: Golden Valley High Hosting Annual Downs-Fischer Jazz Festival
Slater’s 50/50 Hosting Three-Day American Cancer Society Fundraiser
Get your Irish on, and enjoy a burger and beer to support the American Cancer Society!
Slater’s 50/50 Hosting Three-Day American Cancer Society Fundraiser
Chamber Announces Formation of Asian Pacific Islander Business Council
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the launch of its new Asian Pacific Islander Business Council with a mission to grow and strengthen API-owned businesses through leadership, training and advocacy.
Chamber Announces Formation of Asian Pacific Islander Business Council
March 25: Zonta Club SCV Celebrates Women in Service
Dynamic volunteers from 20 local nonprofit organizations provide services to assist others and make a difference in their lives!
March 25: Zonta Club SCV Celebrates Women in Service
June 3: SCV Veg Fest
Veg Fest SCV announces its 2023 festival will be taking place at Central Park on Saturday, June 3, from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
June 3: SCV Veg Fest
Wilk Urges Insurance Commissioner to Act on Skyrocketing Premiums
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R- Santa Clarita, delivered a letter on Friday, March 3 to California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara calling on him to act immediately on the issue of rising property insurance costs and coverage drops.
Wilk Urges Insurance Commissioner to Act on Skyrocketing Premiums
Today in SCV History (March 6)
1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
Today in SCV History (March 5)
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
Today in SCV History (March 4)
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
Breaking Barriers Career Expo at Boys & Girls Club
The Keystone Club at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club is hosting a Breaking Barriers Career Expo on March 24 and April 21.
Breaking Barriers Career Expo at Boys & Girls Club
CNA Condemns Decision to Lift Mask, Vaccine Mandates in Health Care Settings
The California Nurses Association condemned the March 3 announcement by California Department of Public Health that mask and vaccine requirements would be lifted April 1 in the state’s health care settings, just eight days after California reached the grim toll of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths.
CNA Condemns Decision to Lift Mask, Vaccine Mandates in Health Care Settings
Friday COVID Roundup: County Records 14 Deaths, 1,343 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,343 new cases countywide and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Records 14 Deaths, 1,343 New Cases
Civilian Oversight Panel Adopts Recommendations to Eradicate LASD Deputy Gangs
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission has approved the Special Counsel’s Report on Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Deputy Gangs and adopted all 27 recommendations.
Civilian Oversight Panel Adopts Recommendations to Eradicate LASD Deputy Gangs
CDPH Updates COVID-19 Guidance, Health Orders
The California Department of Public Health is announcing updates to several state public health officer orders that have guided Californians on how to best protect themselves and their families throughout the pandemic.
CDPH Updates COVID-19 Guidance, Health Orders
March 15: Have Coffee With a Cop at Dick’s Sporting Goods
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a morning of coffee Wednesday, March 15, between 9 a.m.-11 a.m., at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 26591 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
March 15: Have Coffee With a Cop at Dick’s Sporting Goods
New Beehive Installed at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Friends of Placerita Canyon Natural Area report a new beehive has been installed at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA, 91321.
New Beehive Installed at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Records Fall for TMU Athletes at NAIA Indoor Championship Finals
The first day of competition at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor National Championships on Thursday, March 2 in Brookings, S.D. saw The Master's University Mustang track teams break records as they moved on to the finals.
Records Fall for TMU Athletes at NAIA Indoor Championship Finals
March 10: All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station annual “All Schools Dance” is back for its 38th year and will be held Friday, March 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
March 10: All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain
Castaic Lake is Hiring Cashier-Clerks
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is hiring for cashier-clerk positions. Application filing will be held for one week and begins Friday, March 3 and will close on Thursday, March 9.
Castaic Lake is Hiring Cashier-Clerks
March 4: Celebrate Mardi Gras at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
Celebrate Mardi Gras at the Old Town Farmers Market Saturday, March 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 4: Celebrate Mardi Gras at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
