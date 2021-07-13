Zonta Club SCV Awards Community Grants to Area Nonprofits

The Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley awarded the annual community grants during their June Business Meeting.
The Community Grants program provides an opportunity for local nonprofit organizations to apply for funding for projects that will improve the lives of women and girls. Each year our club awards local nonprofit(s) that share a mission focus with Zonta with a Community Grant.
The following day, Cathy Gundy and Suzie Alziebler, co-chairs of the Community Grants Committee, delivered checks to the winners.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center was awarded a grant for their project, “Eye Exams and Glasses for Female Patients who are Uninsured and of Low Income.”
The program’s Executive Director Philip Solomon expressed his gratitude when presented with the check. It will provide 21 women with eye exams and each will receive 2 pairs of glasses.
The SCV Senior Center received a grant to help pay for a “Caregiver Retreat and Recharge Event.” The overwhelming majority of caregivers in our valley are women either supporting their mothers, husbands or grandmothers raising grandchildren.
The event was to pay tribute to them, provide a fun uplifting experience and offer resource information. As the Executive Director, Kevin Macdonald was unavailable, the check was received by Suzanne Nelson, Assistant Director and Linda Davies.
Another grant was awarded to Circle of Hope for their project “Empowering Women with Cancer through Education, Self Esteem and Resources.” The day’s event is designed to help give women the help they need in keeping their self-esteem, aid in emotional wellbeing, relieve anxiety and empower them to have self-confidence to overcome the changes in their lives as a result of their cancer diagnosis. Executive Director Laura Kirchhoff was grateful for Zonta’s willingness to help them.
The last award was given to Carousel Ranch for their “Ready to Work! Scholarships for Young Women with Disabilities.” Executive Director Denise Redmond was excited to be able to offer more scholarships for young women living in the SCV with special needs to learn job skills, increase college enrollment access to vocational training programs and have workplace training.
The ARTree Community Arts Center announced it will be holding its first in-person 'Nest: Healing Art Studio' program on Tuesday, July 13, free to teens and adults in the community who wish to express their feelings through art.
Santa Clarita officials have sent letters to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors ahead of a Tuesday vote on the creation of a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus, contending the project requires a comprehensive assessment before continuing.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a beach closure due to sewage discharge from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant affecting multiple swimming areas including Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach.
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed one new death and 1,059 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,578 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Public Health reported it is currently investigating 55 ongoing outbreaks which is a 25% increase from the 44 ongoing outbreak investigations reported a month ago.
The ARTree Community Arts Center announced it will be holding its first in-person 'Nest: Healing Art Studio' program on Tuesday, July 13, free to teens and adults in the community who wish to express their feelings through art.
California State University, Northridge is one of eight CSU campuses that are part of the first phase of a new initiative to enhance student achievement and create more equitable opportunities for students by providing them with Apple iPad Air tablets.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to consider supporting the creation of a permanent juvenile detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.