Zonta Club SCV Awards Community Grants to Area Nonprofits

The Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley awarded the annual community grants during their June Business Meeting.

The Community Grants program provides an opportunity for local nonprofit organizations to apply for funding for projects that will improve the lives of women and girls. Each year our club awards local nonprofit(s) that share a mission focus with Zonta with a Community Grant.

The following day, Cathy Gundy and Suzie Alziebler, co-chairs of the Community Grants Committee, delivered checks to the winners.

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center was awarded a grant for their project, “Eye Exams and Glasses for Female Patients who are Uninsured and of Low Income.”

The program’s Executive Director Philip Solomon expressed his gratitude when presented with the check. It will provide 21 women with eye exams and each will receive 2 pairs of glasses.

The SCV Senior Center received a grant to help pay for a “Caregiver Retreat and Recharge Event.” The overwhelming majority of caregivers in our valley are women either supporting their mothers, husbands or grandmothers raising grandchildren.

The event was to pay tribute to them, provide a fun uplifting experience and offer resource information. As the Executive Director, Kevin Macdonald was unavailable, the check was received by Suzanne Nelson, Assistant Director and Linda Davies.

Another grant was awarded to Circle of Hope for their project “Empowering Women with Cancer through Education, Self Esteem and Resources.” The day’s event is designed to help give women the help they need in keeping their self-esteem, aid in emotional wellbeing, relieve anxiety and empower them to have self-confidence to overcome the changes in their lives as a result of their cancer diagnosis. Executive Director Laura Kirchhoff was grateful for Zonta’s willingness to help them.

The last award was given to Carousel Ranch for their “Ready to Work! Scholarships for Young Women with Disabilities.” Executive Director Denise Redmond was excited to be able to offer more scholarships for young women living in the SCV with special needs to learn job skills, increase college enrollment access to vocational training programs and have workplace training.

For more information, go to https://www.scvzonta.org/community-grants/ and to watch this event go to https://www.facebook.com/ZontaClubofSCV/videos/.

