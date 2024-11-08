2024 Economic Outlook Book Available From SCVEDC

Each year the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, in collaboration with economist Dr. Mark Schniepp, releases the Economic Outlook Book.

All attendees of the annual Outlook conference receive digital copies of the book immediately following the event.

The book is now available as a PDF download free to the public.

The book includes local demographics, employment statistics and quality of life indicators, real estate development updates and more.

Download the book here.

For more information about the SCVEDC visit scvedc.org.

