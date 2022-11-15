A Holiday Tradition Like No Other in Santa Clarita

The holidays are fast approaching, and in Santa Clarita, that means one thing – Light Up Main Street is almost here. Join thousands of residents in Old Town Newhall for a fun and festive night as the City of Santa Clarita kicks off the season in style.

Light Up Main Street is a one-of-a-kind event that is more than just an opportunity to see decorations and watch as thousands of lights illuminate a giant Christmas tree. It is an immersive experience that is sure to put your whole family into the holiday spirit. With live music and performances, pictures with Santa and more, Light Up Main Street unites thousands of residents each year for a night of festive fun.

Light Up Main Street will take place this year on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. As in years past, the event will stretch from the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch at the north end of Main Street all the way south to the roundabout. Please be aware that Lyons Avenue will be closed between Walnut Street and Railroad Avenue, but drivers will be able to use Newhall Avenue and Walnut Street as a detour around the event site.

At the Main Stage, located in front of the library at the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Main Street, the Santa Clarita City Council will officially flip the switch and Light Up Main Street at 6:00 p.m. You’ll want to get there early to secure a spot that gives you a view of all of the lights and decorations!

Prior to and after the tree lighting, the Main Stage will feature live music from Michael Physick. In front of The MAIN, which is located on Main Street between Market Street and 6th Street, the Community Stage will feature local performing arts groups that will have you feeling merry and bright. Maker’s Marketplace, which will be set up near Lyons Avenue, will feature local artisans selling unique, handmade gifts for the holidays.

Of course, Light Up Main Street wouldn’t be complete without a range of winter activities for you and your children to enjoy. Stop by the snow zone to play in real snow, make your own arts and crafts, write a letter to Santa and try your hand at games in the Candy Cane Carnival. Don’t forget to visit sponsor booths for great giveaways, and be sure to stop by the food truck areas and Old Town Newhall eateries for dinner and a sweet treat for dessert.

Light Up Main Street will once again be a magical time unlike any other in Santa Clarita. I look forward to seeing you and your family there on Saturday!

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

