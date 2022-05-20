All CIF-SS Foothill League Spring Sports Teams Announced

The 37th Women in Service Celebration was hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14. The event honored 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.

After a more than a two-year wait, the Free to Be Me Music Festival will make its much-anticipated debut at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway, on Sunday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Charlotte Kaup Kleeman, 1996 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Valencia. She was 85.

The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Corporation. The SBDC is the Small Business Administration's largest service program and provides high quality business and economic development assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides no-cost business advising and low-cost training to existing and new businesses.

Best Best & Krieger LLP, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, has selected Santa Clarita high school senior Shelby Negosian as the inaugural recipient of the Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone taking a trip to visit friends or family over the Memorial Day Weekend to always buckle up and keep children in child safety seats.

College of the Canyons is sending two Cougars to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship meet after their respective performances at the Southern California Championships hosted by Moorpark College on May 13.

The Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley will host the "A Black Tie Gala" on July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine additional deaths and 4,725 new positive cases countywide, with 164 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Sign-up to volunteer today for the city of Santa Clarita’s 1st Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (locations TBD).

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl that aims to decrease the number of veteran decedents by suicide.

As Los Angeles County prepares to intensify and refocus its efforts to fight homelessness, the Board of Supervisors approved a $532.6-million spending plan that significantly expands permanent and interim housing solutions and increases funding for local cities in the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

PFLAG SCV, Queer SCV, and the SCV LGBTQ Center, three local non-profits, have collaborated for SCV Pride Week, June 4 through June 11, 2022.

The California Department of Public Health and OptumServe are upgrading testing sites across the state to provide both testing and treatment for individuals who test positive and qualify for COVID-19 treatment.

Graduating Electrical Engineering Student Is Ready for Take Off When Jammal Yarbrough accepted a summer internship with TE Connectivity in Pennsylvania, he was quick to ask if he would be able to attend his College of the Canyons on graduation on June 3 to receive his associate degree in electrical engineering.

Wednesday COVID Roundup: Student Cases See Rise As Graduations Begin The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 additional deaths and 4,384 new cases Wednesday countywide.

CalArts Class of 2022 Graduates 366 with Music and Unique Traditions California Institute of the Arts hosted graduation ceremonies Friday, May 13 in the CalArts Graduation Courtyard. After two years of virtual ceremonies the CalArts class of 2022 celebrated graduation with an in-person event at the Valencia campus.

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 488 SCV Cases Reported, Total SCV Cases Exceed 75,000 The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday eight new deaths and 2,233 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 488 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,045, county case totals to 2,917,892 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 75,349 since March of 2020. There are 327 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.