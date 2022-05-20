header image

May 19
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
All CIF-SS Foothill League Spring Sports Teams Announced
| Thursday, May 19, 2022

CIFSSThe California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section announced its All-Foothill League teams representing the Santa Clarita Valley.

Volleyball

Baseball

Swim

Golf

Girls Lacrosse

Softball

Track and Field

Tennis

Boys Lacrosse
Two Cougars Track, Field Standouts Advance to State Championship

Two Cougars Track, Field Standouts Advance to State Championship
Thursday, May 19, 2022
College of the Canyons is sending two Cougars to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship meet after their respective performances at the Southern California Championships hosted by Moorpark College on May 13.
FULL STORY...

COC Captures Second Consecutive CCCAA Men’s Golf State Championship

COC Captures Second Consecutive CCCAA Men’s Golf State Championship
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
For the 10th time in program history and the second consecutive championship-eligible season, the College of the Canyons Cougars have been crowned the California Community College Athletic Association Men's Golf State Champions. They fended off runner-up Saddleback College by two strokes as they finished with a field low 720.
FULL STORY...

COC Softball’s Heck, Melgar Named to NFCA All-American Team

COC Softball’s Heck, Melgar Named to NFCA All-American Team
Monday, May 16, 2022
College of the Canyons softball was represented with two selections on the 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) California JC All-American Team with slugger Ashlynn Heck and pitcher/utility player Allyson Melgar included in the group of 26 honorees from across the state.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Baseball Have Eight Selected to All-WSC Team

Cougars Baseball Have Eight Selected to All-WSC Team
Friday, May 13, 2022
The College of the Canyons Baseball team saw eight cougars receive All-Western State Conference, South Division honors for the 2022 season.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business
Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Corporation. The SBDC is the Small Business Administration's largest service program and provides high quality business and economic development assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides no-cost business advising and low-cost training to existing and new businesses.
May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85
Charlotte Kaup Kleeman, 1996 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Valencia. She was 85.
Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85
City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12
After a more than a two-year wait, the Free to Be Me Music Festival will make its much-anticipated debut at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway, on Sunday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12
Zonta SCV Names Alison Lindemann Recipient of Carmen Sarro Award
The 37th Women in Service Celebration was hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14. The event honored 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
Zonta SCV Names Alison Lindemann Recipient of Carmen Sarro Award
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases, 4,725 New Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine additional deaths and 4,725 new positive cases countywide, with 164 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases, 4,725 New Cases Countywide
July 23: SCV Fil-Am Association Hosts Black Tie Gala
The Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley will host the "A Black Tie Gala" on July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive.
July 23: SCV Fil-Am Association Hosts Black Tie Gala
Two Cougars Track, Field Standouts Advance to State Championship
College of the Canyons is sending two Cougars to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship meet after their respective performances at the Southern California Championships hosted by Moorpark College on May 13.
Two Cougars Track, Field Standouts Advance to State Championship
LASD Reminds Drivers To ‘Click it or Ticket’ Over Memorial Day Weekend
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone taking a trip to visit friends or family over the Memorial Day Weekend to always buckle up and keep children in child safety seats.
LASD Reminds Drivers To ‘Click it or Ticket’ Over Memorial Day Weekend
Saugus High Senior Awarded Inaugural Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship
Best Best & Krieger LLP, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, has selected Santa Clarita high school senior Shelby Negosian as the inaugural recipient of the Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship.
Saugus High Senior Awarded Inaugural Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship
SCV Water Releases Annual Consumer Confidence Report
SCV Water’s 2022 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available.
SCV Water Releases Annual Consumer Confidence Report
California Streamlines Access to COVID-19 Testing, Treatment
The California Department of Public Health and OptumServe are upgrading testing sites across the state to provide both testing and treatment for individuals who test positive and qualify for COVID-19 treatment.
California Streamlines Access to COVID-19 Testing, Treatment
June 4: Three Local Non-Profits Start Santa Clarita’s First LGBTQ+ Pride Week
PFLAG SCV, Queer SCV, and the SCV LGBTQ Center, three local non-profits, have collaborated for SCV Pride Week, June 4 through June 11, 2022.
June 4: Three Local Non-Profits Start Santa Clarita’s First LGBTQ+ Pride Week
Board of Supervisors Approves $532.6M Homelessness Spending Plan
As Los Angeles County prepares to intensify and refocus its efforts to fight homelessness, the Board of Supervisors approved a $532.6-million spending plan that significantly expands permanent and interim housing solutions and increases funding for local cities in the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Board of Supervisors Approves $532.6M Homelessness Spending Plan
L.A. County Supervisors Tackle Veteran Suicide Prevention
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl that aims to decrease the number of veteran decedents by suicide.
L.A. County Supervisors Tackle Veteran Suicide Prevention
June 4: Join City’s First Graffiti Removal Day
Sign-up to volunteer today for the city of Santa Clarita’s 1st Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (locations TBD).
June 4: Join City’s First Graffiti Removal Day
Graduating Electrical Engineering Student Is Ready for Take Off
When Jammal Yarbrough accepted a summer internship with TE Connectivity in Pennsylvania, he was quick to ask if he would be able to attend his College of the Canyons on graduation on June 3 to receive his associate degree in electrical engineering. 
Graduating Electrical Engineering Student Is Ready for Take Off
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Student Cases See Rise As Graduations Begin
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 additional deaths and 4,384 new cases Wednesday countywide.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Student Cases See Rise As Graduations Begin
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
CalArts Class of 2022 Graduates 366 with Music and Unique Traditions
California Institute of the Arts hosted graduation ceremonies Friday, May 13 in the CalArts Graduation Courtyard. After two years of virtual ceremonies the CalArts class of 2022 celebrated graduation with an in-person event at the Valencia campus.
CalArts Class of 2022 Graduates 366 with Music and Unique Traditions
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 488 SCV Cases Reported, Total SCV Cases Exceed 75,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday eight new deaths and 2,233 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 488 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,045, county case totals to 2,917,892 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 75,349 since March of 2020. There are 327 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 488 SCV Cases Reported, Total SCV Cases Exceed 75,000
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Raids Illegal Marijuana Operation
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife conducted a joint operation to take down multiple illegal marijuana grows in the Antelope Valley.
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Raids Illegal Marijuana Operation
SCVNews.com
