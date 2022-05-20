All CIF-SS Foothill League Spring Sports Teams Announced

College of the Canyons is sending two Cougars to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship meet after their respective performances at the Southern California Championships hosted by Moorpark College on May 13.
For the 10th time in program history and the second consecutive championship-eligible season, the College of the Canyons Cougars have been crowned the California Community College Athletic Association Men's Golf State Champions. They fended off runner-up Saddleback College by two strokes as they finished with a field low 720.
College of the Canyons softball was represented with two selections on the 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) California JC All-American Team with slugger Ashlynn Heck and pitcher/utility player Allyson Melgar included in the group of 26 honorees from across the state.
Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Corporation. The SBDC is the Small Business Administration's largest service program and provides high quality business and economic development assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides no-cost business advising and low-cost training to existing and new businesses.
After a more than a two-year wait, the Free to Be Me Music Festival will make its much-anticipated debut at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway, on Sunday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The 37th Women in Service Celebration was hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14. The event honored 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
Best Best & Krieger LLP, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, has selected Santa Clarita high school senior Shelby Negosian as the inaugural recipient of the Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship.
The California Department of Public Health and OptumServe are upgrading testing sites across the state to provide both testing and treatment for individuals who test positive and qualify for COVID-19 treatment.
As Los Angeles County prepares to intensify and refocus its efforts to fight homelessness, the Board of Supervisors approved a $532.6-million spending plan that significantly expands permanent and interim housing solutions and increases funding for local cities in the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
When Jammal Yarbrough accepted a summer internship with TE Connectivity in Pennsylvania, he was quick to ask if he would be able to attend his College of the Canyons on graduation on June 3 to receive his associate degree in electrical engineering.
California Institute of the Arts hosted graduation ceremonies Friday, May 13 in the CalArts Graduation Courtyard. After two years of virtual ceremonies the CalArts class of 2022 celebrated graduation with an in-person event at the Valencia campus.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday eight new deaths and 2,233 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 488 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,045, county case totals to 2,917,892 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 75,349 since March of 2020. There are 327 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife conducted a joint operation to take down multiple illegal marijuana grows in the Antelope Valley.
