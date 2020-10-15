American Red Cross Northern Valleys Names Hector LaFarga Jr. New Executive Director

The American Red Cross Northern Valleys Chapter welcomes Hector LaFarga Jr. as the new executive director serving the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Antelope valleys, and adjacent areas of Los Angeles County. With more than 20 years of experience working for and successfully leading nonprofits, LaFarga is driven by his personal passion of serving those in need through his collaborative and compassionate leadership approach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hector LaFarga Jr. into the Red Cross family and LA’s largest chapter, where Hector’s expertise will guide a territory faced with an uptick in disasters, including the recent Bobcat and Lake fires,” said Joanne Nowlin, CEO for the Red Cross in Los Angeles. “Hector brings impressive experience and leadership to support community programs to our North Valley chapter.”

As the newest Red Cross spokesperson, LaFarga’s outreach will include availability for media interviews, coordinating with community partners and elected officials, fundraising for the North Valley region, recruiting and engaging with volunteers and helping with blood donation and collection goals.

Most recently, LaFarga was the regional executive director of the West for After-School All-Stars, where he led a multi-state region, working strategically with chapter executive directors and the national home office to execute regional strategies related to operations, fund development, staff development and board development. Prior to that, LaFarga was the executive director of Families Forward Learning Center, where he led the agency’s business operations, strategic planning, fund development, fiscal management, program evaluation and development, securing and negotiating government contracts, human resources management, public/external relations, board management and leading a staff of 33. LaFarga also held leadership roles at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles as vice president of Programs and at INROADS as the regional director for the Pacific Southwest.

“My life’s work has brought me to this point and I am eager to continue my nonprofit efforts and serving communities in need” said LaFarga. “Building volunteer-rich partnerships and being part of dynamic, committed teams is where I can make the most impact.”

Born in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico and was raised in East Los Angeles, LaFarga graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a bachelor’s in sociology. LaFarga and his wife Alicia have four children and two dogs – they enjoy outdoor activities and are actively involved in AYSO soccer and their local school district.

