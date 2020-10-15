header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
American Red Cross Northern Valleys Names Hector LaFarga Jr. New Executive Director
| Thursday, Oct 15, 2020

Hector LaFarga Jr.The American Red Cross Northern Valleys Chapter welcomes Hector LaFarga Jr. as the new executive director serving the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Antelope valleys, and adjacent areas of Los Angeles County. With more than 20 years of experience working for and successfully leading nonprofits, LaFarga is driven by his personal passion of serving those in need through his collaborative and compassionate leadership approach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hector LaFarga Jr. into the Red Cross family and LA’s largest chapter, where Hector’s expertise will guide a territory faced with an uptick in disasters, including the recent Bobcat and Lake fires,” said Joanne Nowlin, CEO for the Red Cross in Los Angeles. “Hector brings impressive experience and leadership to support community programs to our North Valley chapter.”

As the newest Red Cross spokesperson, LaFarga’s outreach will include availability for media interviews, coordinating with community partners and elected officials, fundraising for the North Valley region, recruiting and engaging with volunteers and helping with blood donation and collection goals.

Most recently, LaFarga was the regional executive director of the West for After-School All-Stars, where he led a multi-state region, working strategically with chapter executive directors and the national home office to execute regional strategies related to operations, fund development, staff development and board development. Prior to that, LaFarga was the executive director of Families Forward Learning Center, where he led the agency’s business operations, strategic planning, fund development, fiscal management, program evaluation and development, securing and negotiating government contracts, human resources management, public/external relations, board management and leading a staff of 33. LaFarga also held leadership roles at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles as vice president of Programs and at INROADS as the regional director for the Pacific Southwest.

“My life’s work has brought me to this point and I am eager to continue my nonprofit efforts and serving communities in need” said LaFarga. “Building volunteer-rich partnerships and being part of dynamic, committed teams is where I can make the most impact.”

Born in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico and was raised in East Los Angeles, LaFarga graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a bachelor’s in sociology. LaFarga and his wife Alicia have four children and two dogs – they enjoy outdoor activities and are actively involved in AYSO soccer and their local school district.

About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/la or cruzrojaamericana.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

American Red Cross Northern Valleys Names Hector LaFarga Jr. New Executive Director

American Red Cross Northern Valleys Names Hector LaFarga Jr. New Executive Director
Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
The American Red Cross Northern Valleys Chapter welcomes Hector LaFarga Jr. as the new executive director serving the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Antelope valleys, and adjacent areas of Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony

Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony
Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
This year the Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding its 31st Annual Art Classic as a virtual experience due to these extraordinary times of social distancing, and not being able to hold a public event due to COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Circle of Hope Announces 31 Days of Hope Community Partners, Events

Circle of Hope Announces 31 Days of Hope Community Partners, Events
Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020
First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer.
FULL STORY...

Virtual Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair Takes Over Social Media

Virtual Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair Takes Over Social Media
Monday, Oct 12, 2020
While thousands of pet lovers and hundreds of their furry friends typically flock to William S. Hart Park to attend the Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair, this year was a bit different.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 13: City Hall to Light Up for Fight Against Metastatic Breast Cancer

Oct. 13: City Hall to Light Up for Fight Against Metastatic Breast Cancer
Friday, Oct 9, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce its participation in the "Light Up MBC" campaign on Tuesday, October 13, in support of the fight against Metastatic Breast Cancer, or MBC.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN’s Autonomy Research Center, JPL Collaborate for Future Laboratory
A new model of studying the workplace culture is being created as a team from the Autonomy Research Center for STEAHM (ARCS) at California State University, Northridge collaborates virtually with staff at the NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to create the laboratory of the future.
CSUN’s Autonomy Research Center, JPL Collaborate for Future Laboratory
Civilian Oversight Panel Formally Calls for Villanueva to Resign
After a fiery call for L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s resignation last month, the county’s Civilian Oversight Commission voted Thursday formally calling for him to step down.
Civilian Oversight Panel Formally Calls for Villanueva to Resign
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 3 Additional Deaths; 6,693 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 1,233 new cases of COVID-19, including 6,693 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported 3 additional deaths bringing the hospital's COVID-19 deaths to 29.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 3 Additional Deaths; 6,693 Total SCV Cases
American Red Cross Northern Valleys Names Hector LaFarga Jr. New Executive Director
The American Red Cross Northern Valleys Chapter welcomes Hector LaFarga Jr. as the new executive director serving the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Antelope valleys, and adjacent areas of Los Angeles County.
American Red Cross Northern Valleys Names Hector LaFarga Jr. New Executive Director
County Extends Small Business Grant Application Deadline
The application period for the County’s Small Business Revitalization Grant Program, which opened last week, has been extended to Monday, Oct. 19, 11:59 p.m.
County Extends Small Business Grant Application Deadline
Newhall Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Felony Hit & Run
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Newhall man Monday evening on suspicion of hit and run causing an injury, after their investigation into a report of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision in Newhall, near a local bar.
Newhall Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Felony Hit & Run
Smyth Announces Santa Clarita Residents Allowed to Trick-or-Treat
Ahead of Halloween this year, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth announced Wednesday residents can trick-or-treat within the city, despite state and county officials recommending against traditional practices due to the pandemic.
Smyth Announces Santa Clarita Residents Allowed to Trick-or-Treat
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita and collaboration with the Veterans Collaborative, are proud to announce the honorees for the 10th Annual Salute to Patriots: an event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
The Saugus Union School District governing board decided to table its discussion on child care until its next board meeting Oct. 27.
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new live distance learning opportunities for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the revamp of our patriotic Hometown Hero Banner program.
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
Human Remains Found in 2017 Near Castaic Identified as Palm Springs Man
After an investigation lasting more than three years, the human remains found in a hilly, rugged stretch of terrain near Templin Highway in 2017 have been positively identified as belonging to a Palm Springs man who vanished in 2008.
Human Remains Found in 2017 Near Castaic Identified as Palm Springs Man
Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony
This year the Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding its 31st Annual Art Classic as a virtual experience due to these extraordinary times of social distancing, and not being able to hold a public event due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony
California Education Department Launches Statewide Fundraiser for Schools Impacted by Wildfires
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) has launched a statewide fundraising effort to bolster aid for schools in regions ravaged by wildfires and other disasters.
California Education Department Launches Statewide Fundraiser for Schools Impacted by Wildfires
CHP Encouraging Parents, Teens to Discuss Driver Safety
SACRAMENTO – Teen drivers can face challenges with every new experience. During National Teen Driver Safety Week, Oct. 18 - 24, the California Highway Patrol joins the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to encourage parents and guardians to discuss driver safety with their young drivers.
CHP Encouraging Parents, Teens to Discuss Driver Safety
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Supreme Court Decision Moves 2020 Census Deadline to Thurs., Oct. 15
The U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s request to halt the 2020 census count, and Thursday is the final deadline for residents to be counted.
Supreme Court Decision Moves 2020 Census Deadline to Thurs., Oct. 15
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 285K L.A. County Cases; SCV Cases Up to 6,666
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,349 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 285K L.A. County Cases; SCV Cases Up to 6,666
Mission Valley Bank Relaunches Education Series
Mission Valley Bank will relaunch its 2020 Business Education series Thursday, Oct. 15 in a complimentary three-session livestream of the “Business Growth Through Challenging Times” series via Zoom starting at 9 a.m.
Mission Valley Bank Relaunches Education Series
Supes OK Motion to Expand High-Speed Internet Access
The board of supervisors unanimously approved a motion to expand high-speed internet access for students and workers in need.
Supes OK Motion to Expand High-Speed Internet Access
Board of Supervisors Adopts Regional Blueprint for Arts Education
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday to adopt a new regional blueprint that will bring arts education to young people throughout LA County.
Board of Supervisors Adopts Regional Blueprint for Arts Education
Firefighters Quickly Douse 4-Acre ‘Carl Fire’ in Newhall
Firefighters quickly doused a near-4-acre blaze in Newhall dubbed the "Carl Fire" Wednesday afternoon that prompted mandatory evacuations for some in the area.
Firefighters Quickly Douse 4-Acre ‘Carl Fire’ in Newhall
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Thursday, Oct. 15, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Santa Clarita Bonds Earn High AA+, AAA Ratings from Standard & Poor’s
Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings has issued an "AA+" long-term rating on the city of Santa Clarita's $10 million Santa Clarita PFA Lease Revenue Bonds (Recreational Facility) Series 2020A and $4 million taxable series 2020A-T.
Santa Clarita Bonds Earn High AA+, AAA Ratings from Standard & Poor’s
%d bloggers like this: