Animal Care Centers Announce Increase in Live Release Rates

Recent reports of the euthanasia rate at Los Angeles County Animal Care Centers have included incorrect or misleading information.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has worked diligently every year to increase the live release rate of animals.
Dog and cat live release rates must be evaluated individually and not combined as one statistic as very different factors play into the reasons why each species is brought to animal care centers and the different options available to them. The graph below shows the improvements made in increasing the live release rates at Los Angeles County Animal Care Centers. Last year the live release rates were 85.2% for dogs 68.3% for cats.
DACC continues to seek opportunities for increasing the live release rate of animals and is grateful to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for their support in pursuit of this goal.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, swore in recently elected board members, elected its new officers, received recognitions for service, and set its 2023 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
College of the Canyons paralegal studies student Ryan McLaughlin won the American Association for Paralegal Education Lambda Epsilon Chi national honor society scholarship after taking first place in the annual essay competition.
After trailing by 15 at the half, The Master's men's basketball team fought back to tie it, but that was as close as they got as the Lights of Montana State-Northern defeated the Mustangs 80-71 in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz. Tuesday.
College of the Canyons pushed past the visiting West Hills Lemoore Eagles by an 89-72 final score at the Cougar Cage on Tuesday night, good for its second straight victory and third over the last four games.
It’s merry and bright to recycle right, Santa Clarita! Waste Management has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season.
When 12-year-old California eight grader Ismachiah Oduwole found out in mid-November that his entire family had saved for 10 months for him to go to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he was not only excited, he realized he only had 24 hours to pack his bags and get ready for what seemed a trip of a life time.
Santa Clarita residents will be able to unlock their inner artist beginning in 2023 as four new exhibits are installed at the city of Santa Clarita’s free public galleries in December. These galleries will feature a group show, art created by Santa Clarita youth and an individual exhibit showcasing a variety of art styles and subject matter.
In November I received a delightful letter from a seven year old girl from the Santa Clarita Valley named Madeline, requesting our permission for her to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one.
Temple Beth Ami, Chabad of SCV and Congregation Beth Shalom joined together to light the first candle on the menorah at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall on Sunday, Dec. 18 to celebrate the beginning of Chanukah.
The California Department of Transportation will close multiple on- and off-ramps for the annual 2023 Rose Parade in the city of Pasadena. Caltrans will perform Traffic Control at various locations and will have various signals (lights) turned off to help with traffic flow after the 2023 Rose Parade has concluded.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn to connect landscapers with monetary incentives to help them transition from using gas-powered leaf blowers to electric alternatives.
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball shot better than 47 percent in the second half and converted on 12-of-13 foul shots down the stretch to help get past host Rio Hondo College 95-88 on Friday, Dec. 16.
State Treasurer Fiona Ma and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced today that the California Pollution Control Financing Authority and CARB have successfully supported small businesses in purchasing over 40,000 cleaner trucks via the Heavy-Duty Vehicle Air Quality Loan Program. With 40,000 cleaner trucks on California roadways, it is the equivalent of removing over 13 million passenger cars from the road and 182 tons per year of particulate matter.
