Samantha Rodriguez, Simon Sampson Named COC Athletes of the Week

College of the Canyons student-athletes Samantha Rodriguez (women’s track & field) and Simon Sampson (men’s track & field) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 20-27. Rodriguez and Sampson are the 12th set of honorees for 2023.

Samantha Rodriguez / Women’s Track & Field

Rodriguez was a big part of the Lady Cougars’ successful outing at the Western State Conference (WSC) Inland Meet on March 25, winning a pair of individual events and helping her relay team find victory.

The freshman won the 100h with a time of 18.24 and later in the meet took the 400h event with a pace of 1:11.60.

Then, it was the Hart High School grad teaming with Emily Cruz, Trinity Winslow and Milca Osorio to win the women’s 4 x400m relay event at a time of 4:30.65 ahead of the team from Antelope Valley College.

Simon Sampson / Men’s Track & Field

Sampson won the 100m event with a time of 11.30 to set an early tone for the Canyons men’s team.

Later, the freshman from Tustin High School ran to a fourth-place result in the 200m at a pace of 23.15.

In the men’s 4 x100 relay Sampson teamed with Kory Bacon, Joshua Christopher and Dylan Roof to win the event at a time of 43.48.

