Applications for L.A. County Arts Grants is Now Open

Grant applications are now open for two of the three available arts nonprofit grants from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.

The Organizational Grant Program is made for arts nonprofits.

The Organizational Grant Program provides Los Angeles County nonprofit arts organizations funding to address priority needs and ensures cultural services for the diverse communities that comprise L.A. County. These two-year grants support arts organizations whose services positively impact residents, neighborhoods and communities by providing direct access and increased opportunities for quality arts activities and programming that is often free or low cost.

The Community Impact Arts Grant is designed for other nonprofits that offer arts programming.

This program recognizes the value of arts and culture as a vital tool for cross-sector and civic problem solving across a range of issue areas. The program supports arts projects and programming taking place at nonprofit social service and social justice organizations, in municipal departments of one of the 88 cities in Los Angeles County, in local tribal governments, or at fiscally sponsored organizations as part of larger missions to provide services to individuals and communities. This funding enables these organizations to deliver a wide variety of cultural services to county residents that support arts and culture throughout the region.

Arts Internship Program grant applications, to place fully-paid arts interns at nonprofits, will open Sept. 10.

Established in 2000 by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the L.A. County Arts Internship Program supports and strengthens the cultural sector of LA County by providing access to high quality opportunities for college students of all backgrounds to gain experience, understanding, and transferable skills relevant to careers in the arts, the creative economy and engagement in public life.

Learn how to apply for funds and sign up for application workshops by visiting https://lacountyarts.org/funding.

