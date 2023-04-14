header image

2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
April 22: Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day
| Friday, Apr 14, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita invites all disc golf players to attend the Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day on Saturday, April 22.

This free event runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees can play an 18-hole disc golf course and provide feedback on the design.

The input will be used to create a permanent course at Central Park.

Central Park Disc Golf Course

27150 Bouquet Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

For more information call (661) 290-2240.

disc golf
April 21: Honorees to be Inducted to Walk of Western Stars

April 21: Honorees to be Inducted to Walk of Western Stars
Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees to the Walk of Western Stars on Friday, April 21, at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Central Bark Dog Park Closed for Enhancements

Central Bark Dog Park Closed for Enhancements
Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023
Construction notice: The city of Santa Clarita has advised residents and their four-legged family members, the Central Bark Dog Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, was closed for construction beginning Monday, April 10. It is anticipated that the dog park will be closed for two weeks.
FULL STORY...

April 14: Celebrate Egypt at Canyon County Community Center

April 14: Celebrate Egypt at Canyon County Community Center
Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023
Celebrate Egyptian culture with a free event on Friday, April 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
FULL STORY...

April 12: Teen Job, Resource Fair at Sports Complex

April 12: Teen Job, Resource Fair at Sports Complex
Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023
Are you a high school student looking for a job? Join the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union School District at the Teen Job and Resource Fair on April 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, The Centre, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk Appointed to Serve on Little Hoover Commission
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has been appointed by the Senate Committee on Rules to serve on the Little Hoover Commission, California’s independent oversight agency.
Wilk Appointed to Serve on Little Hoover Commission
April 19: Chamber After Hours Mixer at COC Canyon Country
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the April Business After Hours Mixer at the College of the Canyons - Canyon Country Campus on Wednesday, April 19.
April 19: Chamber After Hours Mixer at COC Canyon Country
Hepatitis A Case Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries
The Los Angeles County of Department of Public Health recently identified a case of hepatitis A virus infection linked to recalled frozen strawberries sold in Los Angeles County.
Hepatitis A Case Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries
No. 17 Canyons Powers Past Citrus 8-0, Win Streak at Five
College of the Canyons hosted the Citrus College for a conference matchup on Wednesday, April 13, walking away with an 8-0 win after a shortened five-inning contest.
No. 17 Canyons Powers Past Citrus 8-0, Win Streak at Five
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
April 18: University Center at COC Hosting Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person Open House event Tuesday, April 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., to provide community members and prospective students with information about the wide variety of degree and certificate programs offered by University Center partner institutions, including University of La Verne, University of Massachusetts Global, National University and CSU Dominguez Hills.  
April 18: University Center at COC Hosting Open House
Public Comments for SCV Water’s Draft Sustainability Plan Now Open
SCV Water has prepared a draft Sustainability Plan that focuses on cost-effective and efficient resource management to support the agency’s sustainable operations.
Public Comments for SCV Water’s Draft Sustainability Plan Now Open
SCV Education Foundation Announces 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, along with the superintendents from the Newhall School District, as well as the Castaic, Saugus, Sulphur Springs and William S. Hart Union school districts, invite the community to help honor the 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year.
SCV Education Foundation Announces 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year
CSUN Screening Doc on Company That Employs People with Disabilities
The public is invited to join California State University, Northridge officials on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m., for the screening of “Hearts of Glass,” a documentary about a state-of-the-art hydroponic growing facility that provides lucrative jobs to people with disabilities.
CSUN Screening Doc on Company That Employs People with Disabilities
2023 California Restuarant Grant Applications Opening Soon
Southern California Gas Co.  announced Wednesday that grant applications for the California Restaurant Foundation's (CRF) Restaurants Care Resilience Fund will open April 15 to May 7, making $5,000 grants available to 177 restaurants in SoCalGas' service area, with a total of 360 grants available statewide for qualifying independent restaurants.
2023 California Restuarant Grant Applications Opening Soon
Hart District Hosting Career & Technical Education Showcase
Where are all the workers with the relevant job skills my company needs? Most have heard or experienced this sentiment for years now, and it was only exacerbated by the labor challenges from the pandemic.
Hart District Hosting Career & Technical Education Showcase
April 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
SCV Water Agency's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting will be held Thursday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m.
April 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Triumph Foundation Hosting Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, hosts the 10th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Triumph Foundation Hosting Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
April 16: History of Piru with Michele McKinley
Join local historian and Piru native Michele McKinley at Rancho Camulos Museum, Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m., as she shares the fascinating and diverse heritage of the Piru area.
April 16: History of Piru with Michele McKinley
April 15: Free Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Event
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the south parking lot of College of the Canyons, Valencia campus.
April 15: Free Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Event
COVID Weekly Roundup: One Additional SCV Death; 88 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed one new death from COVID-19 and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
COVID Weekly Roundup: One Additional SCV Death; 88 New Local Cases
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
WalletHub: California Ranked 3rd Greenest State
With Earth Day around the corner and the U.S. having experienced $165 billion in damage from weather and climate disasters during 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Greenest States, as well as expert commentary.
WalletHub: California Ranked 3rd Greenest State
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for April 12
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for April 12
Wilk’s “Saugus Strong Act” Clears First Committee
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his “Saugus Strong Act,” aimed at addressing student mental health and school safety, passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s “Saugus Strong Act” Clears First Committee
County Launches Performing Arts Recovery Grant
As part of its ongoing relief and recovery initiatives, the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture launches the LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant this week, designed to support the region’s performing arts sector.
County Launches Performing Arts Recovery Grant
Eight Matadors Earn Winter Academic All-Big West Conference Honors
Eight CSUN student-athletes on the Matadors men's and women's basketball teams were placed on the 2023 Big West Academic All-Conference Team, the conference announced on Apr. 11.
Eight Matadors Earn Winter Academic All-Big West Conference Honors
CSUN Prof Studying End-of-Life Care in L.A.’s Underserved Communities
Deciding where a family member should go and the type of care they should receive towards the end of their life involves a myriad of often heart-wrenching decisions that can have lasting emotional impact long after the person has died.
CSUN Prof Studying End-of-Life Care in L.A.’s Underserved Communities
SCVNews.com
