1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
April 24: University Center at COC to Host Open House
| Friday, Apr 12, 2024
COC University center 2

The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person Open House event from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 to preview academic programs offered by partner institutions, including University of La Verne and National University and showcase the facility’s rental spaces.

Attendees will receive information about the degree and certificate programs offered by the University Center partner institutions and the wide variety of spaces available for rent.

Held in the University Center lobby, the event allows attendees to tour the building, meet with representatives from partner institutions, learn about financial assistance options, speak with counselors, and submit admission applications.

“We are excited to welcome prospective students to the University Center to learn about the degree programs that are available right here in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Cassidy Butow, director of operations at the University Center. “Our partners are offering 27 bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees, including a new bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity.”

Most of the partner institutions offer financial assistance and a streamlined transfer path from COC to students who complete their courses through the University Center.

Since it opened in 2002, the goal of the 110,000 square-foot University Center has been to increase student access to advanced degrees by forging partnerships with surrounding four-year colleges and universities. Those institutions then make their academic programs available to students through courses at the University Center. These partnerships enable students to earn advanced degrees without leaving the Santa Clarita Valley. Over the last 22 years, 4,314 students have graduated from the programs the University Center’s partner institutions offer.

For those individuals interested in renting space for future events such as meetings, conferences or workshops, the University Center facility offers options to meet your needs. “Whether you’re a non-profit organization, a corporate group, or an individual with a vision, we’re here to help you host your events at the University Center,” said Butow.

The University Center is located on the College of the Canyons’ Valencia campus and is best accessed via University Center Drive, the southernmost campus entrance on Rockwell Canyon Road. Parking in campus parking lots 13, 14, and 15 will be free during the open house event.

For more information about the University Center Open House event and programs, visit www.cocuniversitycenter.com, call (661) 362-5111 or email universitycenter@canyons.edu.
April 26: Science Talks Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus

April 26: Science Talks Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
Friday, Apr 12, 2024
The Science Talks Series at College of the Canyons will offer a Garden Walk at the Canyon Country Campus on Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Celebrated Photographer Estevan Oriol to Speak at CSUN

Celebrated Photographer Estevan Oriol to Speak at CSUN
Thursday, Apr 11, 2024
Offering a look into Los Angeles through his eyes, photographer and director Estevan Oriol will talk about his journey as an artist and his photography during a visit next week to California State University, Northridge. 
FULL STORY...

TMU Announces Featured Speaker for 2024 Commencement

TMU Announces Featured Speaker for 2024 Commencement
Monday, Apr 8, 2024
Greg Gifford, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker at this year’s commencement ceremony at The Master’s University.
FULL STORY...

April 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

April 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, Apr 8, 2024
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, April 10, beginning at 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 16: Planning Commission to Discuss Town Center Specific Plan
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 16: Planning Commission to Discuss Town Center Specific Plan
Santa Clarita Opens 38th Park, Skyline Ranch Park
Hundreds of residents joined the Santa Clarita City Council and dignitaries on Saturday, Aprl 6, for the grand opening of the city’s newest amenity, Skyline Ranch Park. Marking the 38th park in the community, the 10.5-acre park offers activities for everyone.
Santa Clarita Opens 38th Park, Skyline Ranch Park
SUSD Seeks Applicants for Asset Management Advisory Committee
The Saugus Union School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on the district’s Asset Management Advisory Committee.
SUSD Seeks Applicants for Asset Management Advisory Committee
May 2: Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance, Music
Take a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more. Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance and Music will appear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m.
May 2: Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance, Music
Barger Recognizes Dark Sky LA County for Preserving Dark Skies
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion during this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting to recognize a newly established non-profit organization, DarkSky LA County, for their local work to preserve natural darkness and diminish the impact of artificial light locally.
Barger Recognizes Dark Sky LA County for Preserving Dark Skies
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is set to ignite innovation and transformation with its VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday, May 16.
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
April 29: US Frontline Collective Golf Classic
The US Frontline Collective Golf Classic will be held Monday, April 29 at the Sand Canyon Country Club. Noon shotgun start.
April 29: US Frontline Collective Golf Classic
April 27-28: Triump Foundation 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
The Triumph Foundation's 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Gymnasium. Triumph Foundation hosts this free event to introduce wheelchair sports to people that are newly injured, Veterans, children and others with disabilities.
April 27-28: Triump Foundation 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
April 27: COC Foundation 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host its Second Annual 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament on Saturday, April 27 in the Valencia Campus West PE (WPEK) building.
April 27: COC Foundation 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
April 26: Science Talks Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
The Science Talks Series at College of the Canyons will offer a Garden Walk at the Canyon Country Campus on Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
April 26: Science Talks Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
Today in SCV History (April 12)
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
Jason Gibbs | Explore the World at Celebrate!
Have you ever wanted to journey to another country to experience an array of new and unique cultures and customs?
Jason Gibbs | Explore the World at Celebrate!
Larson Lifts Mustangs to Victory at Spring Invitational
With a birdie on the final hole, Jonathan Larson won the The Master's University Spring Invitational and lifted The Master's men's team to an 11-stroke victory at the Crystalaire Country Club in Llano, Calif. Tuesday.
Larson Lifts Mustangs to Victory at Spring Invitational
Bill Allowing California Poll Workers to Sue Over Intimidation Advances
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A bill that would allow California poll workers and voters to sue over election intimidation is advancing through the Legislature after a Wednesday vote.
Bill Allowing California Poll Workers to Sue Over Intimidation Advances
Cougars Survive Slugfest Against AVC 14-12
College of the Canyons moved its win streak to four games after taking down visiting Antelope Valley College by a 14-12 final score in a back-and-forth game at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday.
Cougars Survive Slugfest Against AVC 14-12
April 16: SCV Water Public Hearing on Mandatory Recycled Water Ordinance
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m.
April 16: SCV Water Public Hearing on Mandatory Recycled Water Ordinance
April 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m.
April 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Celebrated Photographer Estevan Oriol to Speak at CSUN
Offering a look into Los Angeles through his eyes, photographer and director Estevan Oriol will talk about his journey as an artist and his photography during a visit next week to California State University, Northridge. 
Celebrated Photographer Estevan Oriol to Speak at CSUN
April 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, April 17, for an unforgettable evening of networking and fun at Sand Canyon Country Club, located in the picturesque foothills of the Angeles National Forest.
April 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer
Wilk’s Animal Shelter Overcrowding Bill Clears First Hurdle
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, was approved in the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s Animal Shelter Overcrowding Bill Clears First Hurdle
Pre-Register Now for 2024 Neighborhood Cleanup Day
City of Santa Clarita residents are invited to register for the Neighborhood Cleanup taking place on Saturday, April 27, and join the City in removing litter from their local neighborhoods.
Pre-Register Now for 2024 Neighborhood Cleanup Day
COC Names Nicole Lerma, Domenik Cervantes Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Nicole Lerma (women's swim and dive) and Domenik Cervantes (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 1-6.
COC Names Nicole Lerma, Domenik Cervantes Athletes of the Week
April 13: L.A. County’s Kids Beach Cleanup
In celebration of Earth Day, Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors is partnering with Heal the Bay to host Kids Beach Cleanup event at Dockweiler Beach on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., rain or shine.  
April 13: L.A. County’s Kids Beach Cleanup
