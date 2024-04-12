April 24: University Center at COC to Host Open House

The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person Open House event from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 to preview academic programs offered by partner institutions, including University of La Verne and National University and showcase the facility’s rental spaces.

Attendees will receive information about the degree and certificate programs offered by the University Center partner institutions and the wide variety of spaces available for rent.

Held in the University Center lobby, the event allows attendees to tour the building, meet with representatives from partner institutions, learn about financial assistance options, speak with counselors, and submit admission applications.

“We are excited to welcome prospective students to the University Center to learn about the degree programs that are available right here in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Cassidy Butow, director of operations at the University Center. “Our partners are offering 27 bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees, including a new bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity.”

Most of the partner institutions offer financial assistance and a streamlined transfer path from COC to students who complete their courses through the University Center.

Since it opened in 2002, the goal of the 110,000 square-foot University Center has been to increase student access to advanced degrees by forging partnerships with surrounding four-year colleges and universities. Those institutions then make their academic programs available to students through courses at the University Center. These partnerships enable students to earn advanced degrees without leaving the Santa Clarita Valley. Over the last 22 years, 4,314 students have graduated from the programs the University Center’s partner institutions offer.

For those individuals interested in renting space for future events such as meetings, conferences or workshops, the University Center facility offers options to meet your needs. “Whether you’re a non-profit organization, a corporate group, or an individual with a vision, we’re here to help you host your events at the University Center,” said Butow.

The University Center is located on the College of the Canyons’ Valencia campus and is best accessed via University Center Drive, the southernmost campus entrance on Rockwell Canyon Road. Parking in campus parking lots 13, 14, and 15 will be free during the open house event.

For more information about the University Center Open House event and programs, visit www.cocuniversitycenter.com, call (661) 362-5111 or email universitycenter@canyons.edu.

