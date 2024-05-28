June 21: Full Moon Santa Clarita Community Hike

The city of Santa Clarita will hold a Full Moon Community Hike Friday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, meet at the outdoor basketball courts.

The Sports Complext is lcoated at 20780 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The full moon hike will feature observing the full moon on a hike that will travel just under two-miles on a trail behind the Sport Complex.

No registration is necessary. Santa Clarita Community Hikes are designned to be accessable for all ages.

For more information visit hikesantaclarita.com.

