ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs

A hit and run driver plowed through the back gate of ARTree Community Arts Center and hit the building on Dec. 19. Repairs will be occurring for the next few months. However, the Center will remain open. Thank you for your patience.
See below for a list of classes ARTree is offering. ARTree Community Arts Center is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.
In continuing our commitment to community outreach and support for opportunities in the arts, ARTree has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita (Newhall branch) to provide a scholarship to one of their young members. This scholarship was created to honor ARTree’s founder, artist and educator, Bob Hernandez. Bob is enjoying retirement, painting and exhibiting his work.
ARTree builds community by providing opportunities to nurture creative thinking and expression through the unique power of the arts.
This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets.
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, an annual premier volunteer recognition event, will be held on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m., at the Hyatt Valencia and nominations are now open.
The year-end fundraising campaign by Fostering Youth Independence raised its highest ever amount since its founding and experienced an unprecedented outpouring of support from the Santa Clarita community.
In response to a national crisis that increasingly is showing up in Santa Clarita Valley homes, streets and even parks, The Signal, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the city of Santa Clarita, the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the William S. Hart Union High School District and other community partners are teaming up for a Fentanyl Town Hall Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—Matehya Bryant's jump shot with 11 seconds remaining allowed UC Riverside to defeat CSUN 53-52 in Big West women's basketball action Saturday afternoon at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three additional deaths and 134 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 61 additional deaths and 5,184 new cases countywide.
With significant winter weather impacting the majority of the state this week, the Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding Californians to stay off the roads if possible and take precautions if you must drive.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that more than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, an annual premier volunteer recognition event, will be held on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m., at the Hyatt Valencia and nominations are now open.
The year-end fundraising campaign by Fostering Youth Independence raised its highest ever amount since its founding and experienced an unprecedented outpouring of support from the Santa Clarita community.
Become part of the next temporary public art piece in Santa Clarita when you step into “The Living Quilt,” a new collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts’ Professor John Hawk.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.