header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Rain
Rain
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 9
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs
| Monday, Jan 9, 2023

ARTree DamageA hit and run driver plowed through the back gate of ARTree Community Arts Center and hit the building on Dec. 19. Repairs will be occurring for the next few months. However,  the Center will remain open. Thank you for your patience.

See below for a list of classes ARTree is offering. ARTree Community Arts Center is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.

Highlights for Adults

 

Art For All – Adaptive Art
Second class added
Fridays at 5:30 p.m.

Drawing Techniques
Teens & Adults
Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Nest: Healing Art Studio
Free for Teens & Adults
New Day and Time
First Sundays at 2 p.m.
Starts Feb 5

Acrylic Painting
Free Trial Available
Thursdays a 10 a.m.
Community Partnerships

 

In continuing our commitment to community outreach and support for opportunities in the arts, ARTree has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita (Newhall branch) to provide a scholarship to one of their young members. This scholarship was created to honor ARTree’s founder, artist and educator, Bob Hernandez. Bob is enjoying retirement, painting and exhibiting his work.
ARTree builds community by providing opportunities to nurture creative thinking and expression through the unique power of the arts.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs

ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs
Monday, Jan 9, 2023
A hit and run driver plowed through the back gate of ARTree Community Arts Center and hit the building on Dec. 19.
FULL STORY...

Donate Blood for Chance to Win Super Bowl LVII Trip

Donate Blood for Chance to Win Super Bowl LVII Trip
Monday, Jan 9, 2023
This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets.   
FULL STORY...

SCV Man & Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open

SCV Man & Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, an annual premier volunteer recognition event, will be held on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m., at the Hyatt Valencia and nominations are now open.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 10: Fostering Youth Independence Ally Training

Jan. 10: Fostering Youth Independence Ally Training
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
The year-end fundraising campaign by Fostering Youth Independence raised its highest ever amount since its founding and experienced an unprecedented outpouring of support from the Santa Clarita community.
FULL STORY...

Houchin Community Blood Bank Hosting SCV Mobile Drives

Houchin Community Blood Bank Hosting SCV Mobile Drives
Thursday, Jan 5, 2023
Houchin Community Blood Bank is challenging our community to commit to saving lives this year. Looking back at 2022, it was a common occurrence to see empty blood shelves.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs
A hit and run driver plowed through the back gate of ARTree Community Arts Center and hit the building on Dec. 19.
ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs
Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall
In response to a national crisis that increasingly is showing up in Santa Clarita Valley homes, streets and even parks, The Signal, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the city of Santa Clarita, the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the William S. Hart Union High School District and other community partners are teaming up for a Fentanyl Town Hall Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall
County Expands Existing Fraud Notification Program
Los Angeles County has come together to launch an innovative program that will keep homeowners advised when activity occurs on an individual’s property by using registrants' email addresses.
County Expands Existing Fraud Notification Program
Lady Matadors Fall to UC Riverside 53-52
NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—Matehya Bryant's jump shot with 11 seconds remaining allowed UC Riverside to defeat CSUN 53-52 in Big West women's basketball action Saturday afternoon at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Lady Matadors Fall to UC Riverside 53-52
UC Riverside Downs CSUN 68-45
RIVERSIDE, Calif.  - California State University, Northridge's Men's Basketball could not overcome a tough shooting night in a 68-45 defeat to UC Riverside on Saturday at the SRC Arena.
UC Riverside Downs CSUN 68-45
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 9 - Sunday, Jan. 15.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still Outstanding
On Saturday, Jan. 7,  deputies responded to the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 10:30 p.m. regarding gun shots heard in the area.
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still Outstanding
Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Fentanyl Town Hall
Education is the best way to fight fentanyl overdoses and save lives.
Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Fentanyl Town Hall
LASD Investigating Stabbing Death, Deputy-Involved Shooting
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting of a male adult.
LASD Investigating Stabbing Death, Deputy-Involved Shooting
Donate Blood for Chance to Win Super Bowl LVII Trip
This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets.   
Donate Blood for Chance to Win Super Bowl LVII Trip
State Schools Chief Sworn in for Second Term
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was sworn in for his second term as the 28th State Superintendent of Public Instruction in a ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday.
State Schools Chief Sworn in for Second Term
Monday COVID Roundup: 134 New SCV Cases; Three Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three additional deaths and 134 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 61 additional deaths and 5,184 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 134 New SCV Cases; Three Additional Deaths
DMV Urges Drivers to Take Precautions During Winter Storms
With significant winter weather impacting the majority of the state this week, the Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding Californians to stay off the roads if possible and take precautions if you must drive.
DMV Urges Drivers to Take Precautions During Winter Storms
Ocean Water Quality Advisory in Effect for All L.A. County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Ocean Water Quality Advisory in Effect for All L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
Historic Wagon Route Through SCV Gets Its Due
The “Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail” came into existence Thursday, and it runs right through the heart of Santa Clarita.
Historic Wagon Route Through SCV Gets Its Due
Today in SCV History (Jan. 8)
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Five SCV Schools Selected for California Distinguished Award
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that more than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Five SCV Schools Selected for California Distinguished Award
SCV Man & Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, an annual premier volunteer recognition event, will be held on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m., at the Hyatt Valencia and nominations are now open.
SCV Man & Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
Jan. 10: Fostering Youth Independence Ally Training
The year-end fundraising campaign by Fostering Youth Independence raised its highest ever amount since its founding and experienced an unprecedented outpouring of support from the Santa Clarita community.
Jan. 10: Fostering Youth Independence Ally Training
‘The Living Quilt’ Temporary Public Art Piece Coming to Newhall Crossings
Become part of the next temporary public art piece in Santa Clarita when you step into “The Living Quilt,” a new collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts’ Professor John Hawk.
‘The Living Quilt’ Temporary Public Art Piece Coming to Newhall Crossings
CSUN Looking for Media Relations Specialist
California State University, Northridge is looking for a Media Relations Specialist.
CSUN Looking for Media Relations Specialist
Jan. 10: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, beginning with a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Jan. 10: City Council Regular Meeting
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: