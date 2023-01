ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs

A hit and run driver plowed through the back gate of ARTree Community Arts Center and hit the building on Dec. 19. Repairs will be occurring for the next few months. However, the Center will remain open. Thank you for your patience.

See below for a list of classes ARTree is offering. ARTree Community Arts Center is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.

Highlights for Adults

Art For All – Adaptive Art

Second class added

Fridays at 5:30 p.m.

Drawing Techniques

Teens & Adults

Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Nest: Healing Art Studio

Free for Teens & Adults

New Day and Time

First Sundays at 2 p.m.

Starts Feb 5

Acrylic Painting

Free Trial Available

Thursdays a 10 a.m.

Community Partnerships

In continuing our commitment to community outreach and support for opportunities in the arts, ARTree has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita (Newhall branch) to provide a scholarship to one of their young members. This scholarship was created to honor ARTree’s founder, artist and educator, Bob Hernandez. Bob is enjoying retirement, painting and exhibiting his work.

ARTree builds community by providing opportunities to nurture creative thinking and expression through the unique power of the arts.

