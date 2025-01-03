header image

2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
As Whooping Cough Cases Increase, CDPH Encourages Tdap Vaccination
| Friday, Jan 3, 2025
VACCINECLINIC

California is experiencing an increase in cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, a highly contagious bacterial disease that can be spread through coughing and can cause severe illness, especially in infants.

The California Department Public Health is urging all Californians, especially those who are pregnant and those who provide care to infants, to be up to date on their Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccine to help prevent whooping cough.

Individuals vaccinated against whooping cough are protected against severe illness and complications due to whooping cough. These complications can be most severe in infants, causing apnea, dangerous pauses in breathing and can be fatal.

More than 2,000 cases of whooping cough were reported statewide between January and October 2024. 62 of those cases were infants less than four months of age who were hospitalized, including one infant who tragically died. During the same time range in 2023, there were less than 400 whooping cough cases reported in the state.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, many practices that had lowered instances of whooping cough are no longer in place, and we’re seeing the disease return to pre-pandemic levels,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “Infants are particularly vulnerable and that’s why CDPH especially encourages people who are pregnant to receive the Tdap vaccine in their third trimester which will pass along protective antibodies to the baby.”

RECOMMENDATIONS: With whooping cough cases rising, ensure you are up to date on your whooping cough vaccine. Vaccination is recommended for all:

Pregnant people between 27 and 36 weeks of pregnancy, even if they have received Tdap in the past.

Adults, every 10 years.

Adolescents aged 11 or 12 years. Tdap vaccine is also required for seventh grade advancement in California.

Infants and young children receive their own whooping cough vaccines starting at two months through four-six years of age. Babies and children who haven’t had all recommended doses are more likely to have serious complications.

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about which vaccines are right for you and your family.

People with whooping cough have severe coughing attacks that can last for months. Infants too young for vaccination are at greatest risk for hospitalization and death.

Early signs of whooping cough are similar to symptoms of the common cold such as a runny or stuffy nose and low-grade fever. Babies with whooping cough may have trouble breathing, turn blue or stop breathing.

To protect infants from whooping cough, CDPH strongly urges maternal immunization with Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccine in the last trimester, between 27 and 36 weeks, of every pregnancy. When given during pregnancy, Tdap is approximately 90% effective in preventing infant hospitalizations due to whooping cough. It is also beneficial for all family members and caregivers of newborns to receive either the Tdap, for adults and children older than seven or DTaP, for those seven years of age or younger, vaccines to prevent spreading whooping cough to infants.

These vaccines are safe and effective and can be received at the same time as flu, COVID, or RSV vaccines.

GET PROTECTED: Tdap vaccines are widely available at many doctor offices and pharmacies. Schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov or contacting your local pharmacy or health care provider.

COST: Most health insurance plans, including Medi-Cal, cover Tdap vaccines. Individuals experiencing difficulty finding a place to get immunized may contact a health care provider or local health department for help.

The Vaccines For Children program is a federally funded program that provides vaccines at no cost to children, 18 and younger, who might not otherwise be vaccinated because of an inability to pay. Contact your doctor to learn if they are enrolled in VFC or visit MyTurn to find a location based on your eligibility.

Get more information about whooping cough or pertussis by visiting CDPH’s Pertussis (Whooping Cough) webpage or CDC’s Whooping Cough Vaccination webpage.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

LASD Suffers Computer Dispatch System Failure, Operating in Backup Mode

LASD Suffers Computer Dispatch System Failure, Operating in Backup Mode
Friday, Jan 3, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that it's Computer Aided Dispatch system failed on New Year's Eve at around 8 p.m. The system has been down for more than 48 hours, but LASD has assured the public the department is working to restore the system.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 7: Supes Meet to Discuss Landfill Closure

Jan. 7: Supes Meet to Discuss Landfill Closure
Thursday, Jan 2, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 7 meeting starting at 9:30 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 2: No Burn Days Continue Into New Year

Jan. 2: No Burn Days Continue Into New Year
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues to issue No Burn Day alerts for the first week of January.
FULL STORY...

L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights

L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
Every year, law enforcement faces unforeseen challenges due to changes in laws, policies, and societal shifts.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD Suffers Computer Dispatch System Failure, Operating in Backup Mode
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that it's Computer Aided Dispatch system failed on New Year's Eve at around 8 p.m. The system has been down for more than 48 hours, but LASD has assured the public the department is working to restore the system.
LASD Suffers Computer Dispatch System Failure, Operating in Backup Mode
Jan. 4: City Issues Traffic Alert for Work Zone on Orchard Village Road
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert starting Saturday, Jan. 4. The city will begin the installation of small dividers designed to create a dedicated, safe lane for bikers and pedestrians on Orchard Village Road.
Jan. 4: City Issues Traffic Alert for Work Zone on Orchard Village Road
Jan. 13: Winter Adult Flag Football League Registration Open
Registration is open for the Winter 2025 Adult 7-on-7 Flag Football League which will have its first meeting 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Jan. 13: Winter Adult Flag Football League Registration Open
Feb. 23: Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K to Benefit SOAR
The members of the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield Valencia Town Center will present the 15th annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K and Mini Madness 1K, benefiting Students Off And Running of Santa Clarita 7 a.m.-noon Sunday, Feb. 23 at Valencia Town Center in Valencia, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Feb. 23: Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K to Benefit SOAR
Out with the Old, In with the New, How to Dispose of Bulky Items
The city of Santa Clarita has many valuable resources available for residents needing to dispose of tricky household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees.
Out with the Old, In with the New, How to Dispose of Bulky Items
Disabled Person Parking Placard Holders Can Renew Online
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that Californians required to provide a signature to renew their permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard can now do so online.
Disabled Person Parking Placard Holders Can Renew Online
Snowpack Survey Shows California at 91% to Date
California’s first winter snowpack survey of 2025 showed the snowpack at 91% of the average to date and 37% of the average on April 1, when the Sierra snowpack is typically at its peak.
Snowpack Survey Shows California at 91% to Date
Judge Blocks Parts of California Law to Protect Kids From Social Media
A federal judge has barred the state of California from enforcing key parts of Senate Bill 976, also known as the Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act, finding it may infringe tech companies' First Amendment rights.
Judge Blocks Parts of California Law to Protect Kids From Social Media
‘Wonders That Surround Us’ at Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a new art exhibition, “Wonders That Surround Us,” will be on view now thorugh March 17 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
‘Wonders That Surround Us’ at Canyon Country Community Center
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
Nominations for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards are now open, and will be accepted until Jan. 31. The awards dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 2, at the Hyatt Valencia.
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
Schiavo Reappointed Chair of Assembly Military, Veterans Affairs Committee
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was reappointed by Speaker Robert Rivas as Chair of the Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee for the upcoming legislative session.
Schiavo Reappointed Chair of Assembly Military, Veterans Affairs Committee
Feb. 12: Non-Profit Love Match, Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits
SCV Chamber of Commerce will host a Non-Profit Love Match: Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits event, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at James T Ventress Clubhouse, 24909 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 12: Non-Profit Love Match, Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits
Jan. 24: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day Returns
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Monday, Jan. 24.
Jan. 24: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day Returns
Jan. 21-May 27: Acrylic Painting Techniques Classes at ARTree Arts Center
Beginning Tuesdays, Jan. 21 through May 27 from 10 a.m. - Noon, ARTree Community Arts Center will host Acrylic Painting Technique Classes for ages 18 and up.
Jan. 21-May 27: Acrylic Painting Techniques Classes at ARTree Arts Center
Newhall Community Center’s ‘Exploring Domestic Space Exhibition’ Runs Thru March
The city of Santa Clarita's “Exploring Domestic Spaces” exhibition will be on view through March 20, located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St. Newhall, CA 91321.
Newhall Community Center’s ‘Exploring Domestic Space Exhibition’ Runs Thru March
Jan. 18: SCAA Presents ‘Signature YOU’ Art Show Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association presents "Signature YOU," Art Show, bringing an artists unique signature style to Old Town Newhall with a reception, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 18: SCAA Presents ‘Signature YOU’ Art Show Reception
Jan. 23: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Employment Law Update
Prepare businesses for 2025 with SCV Chamber’s comprehensive employment law update, led by Brian Koegle of Koegle Law Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at College of the Canyons University Center at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 23: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Employment Law Update
Jan. 4: Community Hike at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host a Community Hike on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 4-6 p.m.
Jan. 4: Community Hike at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Bill Miranda | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita!
As we jump into the new year, the city of Santa Clarita has so much to be thankful for. The city’s 37 years of growth has brought the community top-notch events, a high quality of life and many amazing amenities.
Bill Miranda | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita!
Jan. 7: Mindful Art Hour at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a adult Mindful Art Hour workshop Tuesday, Jan. 7, 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 7: Mindful Art Hour at Newhall Library
Jan. 7: Supes Meet to Discuss Landfill Closure
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 7 meeting starting at 9:30 a.m.
Jan. 7: Supes Meet to Discuss Landfill Closure
SCVNews.com