Jan. 22: COC Board Business Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Jan. 22, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.

Among the items on the agenda the board will consider approval of Resolution 2024/25-18: Dedicate the Architecture & Interior Design Program’s Primary Lab in Honor of John Turturro. Turturro, died March 8, was a beloved instructor in the COC Architecture & Interior Design community and as a memorial to Turturro’s many contributions and 12 years of service to the college, this his honor.

The meeting will be held in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 850-4692-9500

To live stream the meeting copy and paste Llink into your browser, https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/85046929500

To view the full meeting agenda visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DBZNPB60DF27.

